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Hendri Cedeno takes on Jhon Orobio in November in Montreal

Hendri Cedeno challenges Jhon Orobio for his WBA and WBC Continental Americas super lightweight titles

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Hendri Cedeno has his hand raised by the referee in victory over Luis Hernandez Ramos
Hendri Cedeno has his hand raised by the referee in victory over Luis Hernandez Ramos at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida, on December 13, 2024. Photo by Joseph Correa / Most Valuable Promotions

Hendri Cedeno challenges Jhon Orobio for his WBA and WBC Continental Americas super lightweight titles on November 12 at Casino de Montréal in Montreal, Quebec. The 10-round contest headlines the final Eye of the Tiger (EOTTM) event of the year.

  • Undefeated Colombian Orobio (19-0, 17 KOs) was previously announced as the event’s headliner. On Friday, EOTTM confirmed Cedeno (16-0, 12 KOs) of the Dominican Republic as his next opponent.

The card will stream live on Punching Grace in Quebec and DAZN internationally.

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Cedeno was last in action last April at a Boxlab Promotions event in Orlando, where he stopped Idalberto Umara in six rounds.

The unbeaten 28-year-old was scheduled to face Alejandro Frias Rodriguez last September at MVP 15 in Montreal and then Alfredo Santiago on the Matias vs Smith undercard in January in Brooklyn, but both bouts were canceled.

Montreal-based Orobio comes off a fourth-round stoppage victory over Antonio Moran in September. The 23-year-old contender is currently ranked No. 7 by the WBC and WBA, and No. 12 by the IBF and WBO.

  • On the undercard, Steven Butler (38-6-1, 32 KOs) faces Erik Bazinyan (32-1-1, 23 KOs) in a rescheduled bout at super middleweight.

Other matchups are expected to be announced shortly.

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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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