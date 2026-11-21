Keith Thurman has reportedly been forced to withdraw from his bout against Vergil Ortiz Jr. due to an injury. The contest was scheduled to serve as the co-feature to Benavidez vs Cieslak on December 5 at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.
- The Ring’s Mike Coppinger announced the news via social media, citing sources. The post did not include the nature of the injury.
Former unified welterweight champion Thurman (31-2, 23 KOs) of Clearwater, Florida, and Dallas native Ortiz Jr. (24-0, 22 KOs), who has held the interim WBC super welterweight title, were scheduled to square off in a 12-round bout at middleweight.
Ortiz Jr. is expected to remain on the Benavidez vs Cieslak card, with a replacement opponent currently being sought.
- Vergil Ortiz Jr., 28, is no longer listed as the WBC interim champion at 154 lbs. He is now listed as the organization’s No. 2-ranked contender at middleweight.
The main event on December 5 in Glendale, Arizona, is a cruiserweight title unification bout between unified WBA and WBO champion David Benavidez (32-0, 26 KOs) of Phoenix, Arizona, and WBC titleholder Michal Cieslak (28-2, 22 KOs) of Poland.