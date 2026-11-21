Keith Thurman has reportedly been forced to withdraw from his bout against Vergil Ortiz Jr. due to an injury. The contest was scheduled to serve as the co-feature to Benavidez vs Cieslak on December 5 at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

The Ring’s Mike Coppinger announced the news via social media, citing sources. The post did not include the nature of the injury.

Former unified welterweight champion Thurman (31-2, 23 KOs) of Clearwater, Florida, and Dallas native Ortiz Jr. (24-0, 22 KOs), who has held the interim WBC super welterweight title, were scheduled to square off in a 12-round bout at middleweight.

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Ortiz Jr. is expected to remain on the Benavidez vs Cieslak card, with a replacement opponent currently being sought.

Vergil Ortiz Jr., 28, is no longer listed as the WBC interim champion at 154 lbs. He is now listed as the organization’s No. 2-ranked contender at middleweight.

The main event on December 5 in Glendale, Arizona, is a cruiserweight title unification bout between unified WBA and WBO champion David Benavidez (32-0, 26 KOs) of Phoenix, Arizona, and WBC titleholder Michal Cieslak (28-2, 22 KOs) of Poland.