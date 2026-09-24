Jhon Orobio headlines Eye of the Tiger card in Montreal in November

Undefeated Colombian Jhon Orobio makes his main event debut on Thursday, November 12, at Casino de Montréal in Montreal, Quebec. The 23-year-old super lightweight tops the final Eye of the Tiger card of the year. Tickets are on sale via Ticketmaster.

Orobio (19-0, 17 KOs) holds the WBA and WBC Continental Americas titles. He is ranked No. 7 by both organizations, as well as No. 12 by the IBF.

He is fresh off a fourth-round stoppage victory over Antonio Moran (31-9-1, 21 KOs) on the Perez vs Mchunu undercard at the same venue in September.

The next opponent for the Montreal-based contender at the upcoming event is expected to be announced shortly.

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What is he saying

“It is a great honour for me,” Orobio said. “The trust my team has in me is worth its weight in gold in my eyes, so I don’t intend to disappoint them, nor the Montréal public that welcomed me so warmly when I arrived here in 2023.”

“I will continue to train hard to put on a performance that will allow me to thank them on November 12, and at the same time, prove that I am the best.”

The undercard

Cuban cruiserweight Lenar Perez (17-0, 15 KOs) is scheduled to compete in the co-feature.

The unbeaten 29-year-old, who headlined the previous event at Casino de Montréal, defeated Thabiso Mchunu by eighth-round TKO to retain his WBA Continental Americas title.

His next opponent is also expected to be named shortly.

Steven Butler (38-6-1, 32 KOs) and Erik Bazinyan (32-1-1, 23 KOs) square off in a super middleweight bout that has been rescheduled for the fourth time.

Montreal native Butler (38-6-1, 32 KOs) returns after suffering a seventh-round stoppage defeat to Edgar Berlanga in July.

Armenia’s Bazinyan (32-1-1, 23 KOs), who was forced to withdraw from their bout last October due to an injury, hasn’t fought in over two years, since being stopped by Jaime Munguia in the 10th round.

The undercard also includes:

Canadian lightweights Avery Martin Duval (16-0-1, 8 KOs) and Wyatt Sanford (8-0, 4 KOs) in separate bouts.

Canada’s Keven Beausejour (4-0, 4 KOs) and Haiti’s Nickenson Denis (2-0, 2 KOs) in separate bouts at super middleweight.

The card will stream live on Punching Grace in Quebec and DAZN internationally.