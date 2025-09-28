MVP 15 photos: Kim Clavel dethrones Sol Cudos to become two-division champion

Kim Clavel claimed a title in her second weight class when she faced Sol Cudos in the main event of Most Valuable Prospects 15. The fight card aired live from Theatre St-Denis in Montreal, Canada, on Saturday, September 27.
The scheduled 10-round contest went the full distance. Clavel (22-2, 3 KOs) of Canada defeated Argentina’s Cudos (10-1-2, 3 KOs) by unanimous decision. Two judges scored the fight 99-91, while one scored it 98-92.
With the victory, Clavel, who earlier in her career held the WBC light flyweight title, became the new IBF minimumweight champion. Cudos, who entered the ring undefeated, fell short in her first championship defense.
In the co-main event, Tammara Thibeault (4-0, 3 KOs) of Canada secured a first-round stoppage over Italy’s Cristina Mazzotta (1-1) at middleweight. The official time was 54 seconds into the round.
Thibeault repeatedly landed straight lefts from a southpaw stance, sending Mazzotta to the canvas. Although Mazzotta managed to get back on her feet, she appeared unable to continue, and the fight was stopped.
Among other MVP 15 results, Mazlum Akdeniz (22-0, 9 KOs) of Canada TKO’d Anthony Soto (13-1-1, 8 KOs) of Pueblo, CO in the fourth round at welterweight. The referee stopped the fight at 2:26 of the round.
Kicking off the telecast, Cameroonian-German Nelvie Tiafack (2-0, 2 KOs) dominated and stopped Ramiro Edwin Robles (5-1, 3 KOs) of San Diego, CA at heavyweight. The fight was halted before the start of the fifth round by Robles’ corner to save their fighter from further punishment.
On MVP 15 prelims
Headlining the prelims, Javon Walton (3-0-1, 1 KO) of Atlanta, GA defeated Anthony Mora (6-5-1, 4 KOs) of New Britain, CT by unanimous decision at lightweight. After six rounds, all three judges scored it 60-54.
Canada’s Amanda Galle (12-0-1, 1 KO) defeated Alondra Hernandez (9-2, 1 KO) of Mexico by unanimous decision at bantamweight. The judges scored the eight-round fight 80-72, 79-73, and 80-72.
Federica Macri (7-0-1, 1 KO) of Italy defeated Naomy Valle (14-1, 9 KOs) of Costa Rica by unanimous decision at super strawweight. After eight rounds, the judges scored it 80-71, 76-75, and 78-73.
In the event opener, Loick Lahaie (3-0, 1 KO) of Canada stopped Mexico’s Jose Adolfo Madrigal Rodriguez (7-8, 6 KOs) in the first round at middleweight. The official time was 2:16 of the round. Rodriguez took the fight on short notice, replacing Rufus-Venice Camara-Macauley.