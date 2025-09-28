MVP 15 photos: Kim Clavel dethrones Sol Cudos to become two-division champion

Subscribe
Kim Clavel defeats Sol Cudos by decision to claim the IBF minimumweight title at MVP 15 in Montreal, Canada

By Parviz Iskenderov
Kim Clavel throws a jab during her bout against Sol Cudos
Kim Clavel throws a jab during her bout against Sol Cudos at Theatre St-Denis in Montreal, Quebec, Canada on September 27, 2025. Photo by Harry Aaron / Most Valuable Promotions

Kim Clavel claimed a title in her second weight class when she faced Sol Cudos in the main event of Most Valuable Prospects 15. The fight card aired live from Theatre St-Denis in Montreal, Canada, on Saturday, September 27.

The scheduled 10-round contest went the full distance. Clavel (22-2, 3 KOs) of Canada defeated Argentina’s Cudos (10-1-2, 3 KOs) by unanimous decision. Two judges scored the fight 99-91, while one scored it 98-92.

With the victory, Clavel, who earlier in her career held the WBC light flyweight title, became the new IBF minimumweight champion. Cudos, who entered the ring undefeated, fell short in her first championship defense.

In the co-main event, Tammara Thibeault (4-0, 3 KOs) of Canada secured a first-round stoppage over Italy’s Cristina Mazzotta (1-1) at middleweight. The official time was 54 seconds into the round.

Thibeault repeatedly landed straight lefts from a southpaw stance, sending Mazzotta to the canvas. Although Mazzotta managed to get back on her feet, she appeared unable to continue, and the fight was stopped.

Among other MVP 15 results, Mazlum Akdeniz (22-0, 9 KOs) of Canada TKO’d Anthony Soto (13-1-1, 8 KOs) of Pueblo, CO in the fourth round at welterweight. The referee stopped the fight at 2:26 of the round.

Kicking off the telecast, Cameroonian-German Nelvie Tiafack (2-0, 2 KOs) dominated and stopped Ramiro Edwin Robles (5-1, 3 KOs) of San Diego, CA at heavyweight. The fight was halted before the start of the fifth round by Robles’ corner to save their fighter from further punishment.

Sol Cudos throws a jab during her bout against Kim Clavel
Sol Cudos throws a jab during her bout against Kim Clavel at Theatre St-Denis in Montreal, Quebec, Canada on September 27, 2025. Photo by Harry Aaron / Most Valuable Promotions
Kim Clavel punches Sol Cudos during their bout
Kim Clavel punches Sol Cudos during their bout at Theatre St-Denis in Montreal, Quebec, Canada on September 27, 2025. Photo by Harry Aaron / Most Valuable Promotions
Kim Clavel and Sol Cudos during their boxing bout
Kim Clavel and Sol Cudos during their bout at Theatre St-Denis in Montreal, Quebec, Canada on September 27, 2025. Photo by Harry Aaron / Most Valuable Promotions
Kim Clavel defeats Sol Cudos during their boxing bout
Kim Clavel defeats Sol Cudos during their bout at Theatre St-Denis in Montreal, Quebec, Canada on September 27, 2025. Photo by Harry Aaron / Most Valuable Promotions
Kim Clavel interviewed by journalist Ariel Helwani following her victory over Sol Cudos
Kim Clavel interviewed by journalist Ariel Helwani following her victory over Sol Cudos at Theatre St-Denis in Montreal, Quebec, Canada on September 27, 2025. Photo by Harry Aaron / Most Valuable Promotions
Kim Clavel with her championship belt following victory
Kim Clavel becomes the new IBF minimumweight champion defeating Sol Cudos at Theatre St-Denis in Montreal, Quebec, Canada on September 27, 2025. Photo by Harry Aaron / Most Valuable Promotions
Tamm Thibeault throws a jab during her bout against Cristina Mazzotta
Tamm Thibeault throws a jab during her bout against Cristina Mazzotta at Theatre St-Denis in Montreal, Quebec, Canada on September 27, 2025. Photo by Harry Aaron / Most Valuable Promotions
Mazlum Akdeniz dominates Anthony Soto
Mazlum Akdeniz dominates Anthony Soto during their bout at Theatre St-Denis in Montreal, Quebec, Canada on September 27, 2025. Photo by Harry Aaron / Most Valuable Promotions
Nelvie Tiafack throws a jab during his bout against Ramiro Edwin Robles
Nelvie Tiafack throws a jab during his bout against Ramiro Edwin Robles at Theatre St-Denis in Montreal, Quebec, Canada on September 27, 2025. Photo by Harry Aaron / Most Valuable Promotions
Javon Walton throws a punch during his bout against Anthony Mora
Javon Walton throws a punch during his bout against Anthony Mora at Theatre St-Denis in Montreal, Quebec, Canada on September 27, 2025. Photo by Harry Aaron / Most Valuable Promotions
Amanda Galle throws a punch during her bout against Alondra Hernandez
Amanda Galle throws a punch during her bout against Alondra Hernandez at Theatre St-Denis in Montreal, Quebec, Canada on September 27, 2025. Photo by Harry Aaron / Most Valuable Promotions
Federica Macri and Naomy Valle
Federica Macri and Naomy Valle during their bout at Theatre St-Denis in Montreal, Quebec, Canada on September 27, 2025. Photo by Harry Aaron / Most Valuable Promotions
Loick Lahaie punches Jose Adolfo Madrigal Rodriguez
Loick Lahaie punches Jose Adolfo Madrigal Rodriguez during their bout at Theatre St-Denis in Montreal, Quebec, Canada on September 27, 2025. Photo by Harry Aaron / Most Valuable Promotions
Ring girl Marissa Ayers and announcer Big Mo during the MVP 15 boxing event
MVP ring girl Marissa Ayers and announcer Kody Mommaerts aka ‘Big Mo’ during the Most Valuable Prospects 15 event at Theatre St-Denis in Montreal, Quebec, Canada on September 27, 2025. Photo by Harry Aaron / Most Valuable Promotions

On MVP 15 prelims

Headlining the prelims, Javon Walton (3-0-1, 1 KO) of Atlanta, GA defeated Anthony Mora (6-5-1, 4 KOs) of New Britain, CT by unanimous decision at lightweight. After six rounds, all three judges scored it 60-54.

Canada’s Amanda Galle (12-0-1, 1 KO) defeated Alondra Hernandez (9-2, 1 KO) of Mexico by unanimous decision at bantamweight. The judges scored the eight-round fight 80-72, 79-73, and 80-72.

Federica Macri (7-0-1, 1 KO) of Italy defeated Naomy Valle (14-1, 9 KOs) of Costa Rica by unanimous decision at super strawweight. After eight rounds, the judges scored it 80-71, 76-75, and 78-73.

In the event opener, Loick Lahaie (3-0, 1 KO) of Canada stopped Mexico’s Jose Adolfo Madrigal Rodriguez (7-8, 6 KOs) in the first round at middleweight. The official time was 2:16 of the round. Rodriguez took the fight on short notice, replacing Rufus-Venice Camara-Macauley.

Parviz Iskenderov
With over 20 years of firsthand experience in the combat sports industry, Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

