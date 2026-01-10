Live results: Dalton Smith TKOs Subriel Matias to claim title – Video

Subriel Matias faces Dalton Smith live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on Saturday, January 10. Matias puts his WBC super lightweight title on the line. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Puerto Rico’s 33-year-old two-time champion Matias (23-2, 22 KOs) makes the first defense of his WBC title. Undefeated 28-year-old challenger Smith (18-0, 13 KOs) from the UK makes his first bid to claim one of the four major belts.

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On the undercard, Puerto Rico’s Nestor Bravo (23-1, 16 KOs) and Pedro Campa (37-4-1, 25 KOs) of Mexico square off at super lightweight. A bantamweight Puerto Rico vs. Mexico matchup pits Jeyvier Cintron (13-1, 6 KOs) against Victor Efrain Sandoval (38-5, 24 KOs).

Also at bantamweight, Puerto Rico’s Emmanuel Rodriguez (22-3, 13 KOs) takes on Fernando Diaz (16-6-1, 6 KOs) of Colton, California. A featherweight contest features Keith Colon (8-0, 8 KOs) of Newark, New Jersey, against Mexico’s Alberto Guevara (28-8, 13 KOs).

Additionally, Arjan Iseni (4-0, 4 KOs) of Staten Island, New York, and Mexico’s Mario Bedolla Orozco (4-4, 3 KOs) clash at light heavyweight.

Matias vs Smith results

Get Matias vs Smith full fight card results below.

Dalton Smith def. Subriel Matias by TKO (R5, 2:24) | Watch video

Emmanuel Rodriguez def. Fernando Diaz by unanimous decision (97-92, 99-90, 97-92)

Jeyvier Cintron def. Victor Efrain Sandoval by TKO (R1, 2:40)

Nestor Bravo def. Pedro Campa by KO (R2, 1:23)

Keith Colon def. Alberto Guevara by TKO (R7, 1:09)

Arjan Iseni def. Mario Bedolla Orozco by TKO (R3, 3:00)

Matias vs Smith live blog January 10, 2026 10:41 PM EST Dalton Smith TKOs Subriel Matias in fifth round to become champion Dalton Smith (19-0, 14 KOs) of the UK defeats Puerto Rico’s Subriel Matias (23-3, 22 KOs) by fifth-round TKO to become the new WBC super lightweight champion.



After Smith dropped Matias with a big overhand right, Matias – who was still seemingly hurt – managed to get back on his feet, but the referee waved the fight off, deeming him unable to continue.

January 10, 2026 10:08 PM EST Main event time: Subriel Matias vs Dalton Smith It’s time for the main event, featuring WBC super lightweight champion Subriel Matias against unbeaten challenger Dalton Smith.



Puerto Rico’s 33-year-old two-time world champion Matias (23-2, 22 KOs) makes the first defense of the belt he claimed against Alberto Puello last July.



Undefeated 28-year-old contender Smith (18-0, 13 KOs) from the United Kingdom makes his first attempt to become a champion. January 10, 2026 10:05 PM EST Emmanuel Rodriguez defeats Fernando Diaz by decision Puerto Rico’s Emmanuel Rodriguez (23-3, 13 KOs) defeats Fernando Diaz (16-7-1, 6 KOs) of Colton, California, by unanimous decision at bantamweight. After 10 rounds, the judges scored the fight 97-92, 99-90, and 97-92.



On his way to victory, Rodriguez dropped Diaz in the opening round. January 10, 2026 8:50 PM EST Jeyvier Cintron TKOs Victor Efrain Sandoval in first round Puerto Rico’s Jeyvier Cintron (14-1, 7 KOs) bounces back from a knockdown to defeat Mexico’s Victor Efrain Sandoval (38-6, 24 KOs) by first-round TKO at bantamweight. On his way to victory, Cintron scored three knockdowns. January 10, 2026 8:30 PM EST Nestor Bravo KOs Pedro Campa in second round Puerto Rico’s Nestor Bravo (24-1, 17 KOs) scores a big second-round KO over Mexico’s Pedro Campa (37-5-1, 25 KOs) at super lightweight. Bravo sent Campa face-first to the canvas with a left hook. January 10, 2026 8:23 PM EST Video: Colon TKOs Guevara Check out the video as Keith Colon dominates Alberto Guevara, forcing the referee to step in and stop the fight. January 10, 2026 8:08 PM EST Keith Colon stops Alberto Guevara in seventh round Puerto Rican Keith Colon (9-0, 9 KOs) of Newark, New Jersey, defeats Mexico’s Alberto Guevara (28-9, 13 KOs) by seventh-round TKO at featherweight. On his way to victory, Colon sent Guevara to the canvas multiple times. January 10, 2026 7:50 PM EST Arjan Iseni TKOs Mario Orozco Arjan Iseni (5-0, 5 KOs) of Staten Island, New York, defeats Mexico’s Mario Bedolla Orozco (4-4, 3 KOs) by third-round TKO at light heavyweight, as the latter’s corner called it a day. January 10, 2026 7:09 PM EST Matias vs Smith Fight Card Matias vs Smith PPV is underway. Here’s the fight order:



Subriel Matias vs. Dalton Smith

Emmanuel Rodriguez vs. Fernando Diaz

Jeyvier Cintron vs. Victor Efrain Sandoval

Nestor Bravo vs. Pedro Campa

Keith Colon vs. Alberto Guevara

Arjan Iseni vs. Mario Orozco January 10, 2026 6:50 PM EST Alfredo Santiago vs Hendri Cedeno – Fight Canceled The super lightweight bout between Alfredo Santiago (17-2, 8 KOs) and Hendri Cedeno (16-0, 12 KOs) has been canceled after Cedeno was reportedly not cleared to compete by the New York State Athletic Commission due to an unspecified medical issue. January 10, 2026 4:26 PM EST Video: Subriel Matias vs Alberto Puello Check out the highlights from Subriel Matias’ previous fight last July, when he dethroned Alberto Puello to claim the WBC super lightweight title, becoming a two-time world champion. January 10, 2026 2:24 PM EST Video: Dalton Smith beats Mathieu Germain In case you missed it, check out the fight highlights featuring Dalton Smith in his previous outing last April, when he faced and defeated Mathieu Germain, scoring three knockdowns along the way. January 10, 2026 1:19 PM EST Video: Matias vs Smith – Final Face-Off Check the video as Subriel Matias and Dalton Smith come face-to-face one last time at the weigh-in ahead of their bout. January 9, 2026 11:01 PM EST Matias vs Smith: How to watch and start time How to watch: Matias vs Smith airs live on PPV.com and DAZN App. The start time is 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.