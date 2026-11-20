The seventh annual BKFC KnuckleMania takes place on Saturday, February 27, at the Kaseya Center in Miami.

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship announced the event’s date and location on Friday, ahead of BKFC Myrtle Beach.

The announcement did not include a headline bout.

Tickets for KnuckleMania 7 go on sale Monday, November 23, at 10:00 a.m. via Ticketmaster.

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The previous edition was held in Philadelphia, where Andrei Arlovski defeated his former MMA rival Ben Rothwell by third-round TKO to become the new BKFC heavyweight champion.

“KnuckleMania is our marquee annual event and after selling out the last two years in Philadelphia with crowds of over 18,000 fans, we’re very excited to announce KnuckleMania VII will take place at the Kaseya Center in Miami,” said BKFC Founder and President David Feldman in a press release.

“South Florida is truly a second home to us with our streak of seventeen sellouts at Hard Rock Live. Our team is putting together a can’t-miss card of world-class, bare-knuckle fights and we look forward to another sellout at the Kaseya Center.”

The bouts featured on the KnuckleMania 7 card are expected to be announced shortly.