Glory 100 live results: Rico Verhoeven faces Artem Vakhitov in Rotterdam

Kickboxing event Glory 100 features Rico Verhoeven vs Artem Vakhitov on June 14, live from the Rotterdam Ahoy in the Netherlands. The contest pits the Dutch heavyweight champion against the former two-time light heavyweight champion.

36-year-old Verhoeven (65-10, 21 KOs) makes the 12th defense of his title after defeating Levi Rigters in a rematch last December at Collision 7. 34-year-old Vakhitov (22-6, 8 KOs) makes his ring return and looks to become a two-division champion in Glory Kickboxing.

The co-main event is a rematch between current light heavyweight champion Tarik Khbabez (52-11-1, 28 KOs) of Morocco and former titleholder Sergej Maslobojev (41-7, 25 KOs) of Lithuania. Another rematch features middleweight champion Donovan Wisse (22-1, 10 KOs) against Ghana’s Michael Boapeah (21-4-1, 9 KOs).

Plus, Thai Petpanomrung Kiatmuu9 (174-41-3, 27 KOs) defends his featherweight belt in a rematch against Miguel Trindade (18-3, 13 KOs) of Portugal.

Additionally, Glory 100 features the next round of the Last Heavyweight Standing tournament, following Glory 99. Among the matchups, Jamal Ben Saddik (38-9, 29 KOs) of Morocco meets French-Algerian Sofian Laidouni (38-4-1, 19 KOs).

Glory 100 airs live on DAZN. The start time in the U.S. is 12:00 PM ET, following the prelims starting at 9:00 AM ET. The local start time in the Netherlands is 6:00 PM CEST, with the prelims beginning at 3:00 PM CEST.

Glory 100 results

Main card (12:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM CEST)

Rico Verhoeven vs. Artem Vakhitov – Verhoeven’s Glory heavyweight title

Tarik Khbabez vs. Sergej Maslobojev – Khbabez’s Glory light heavyweight title

Donovan Wisse vs. Michael Boapeah – Wisse’s Glory middleweight title

Petpanomrung Kiatmuu9 vs. Miguel Trindade – Petpanomrung’s Glory featherweight title

Mesud Selimovic vs. Iliass Hammouche

Jamal Ben Saddik vs. Sofian Laidouni

Tariq Osaro vs. Luigi Gashi

Bahram Rajabzadeh vs. Asdren Gashi

Mory Kromah vs. Alin Nechita

Prelims (9:00 AM ET / 3:00 PM CEST)