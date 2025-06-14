Subscribe
HomeResults

Glory 100 live results: Rico Verhoeven faces Artem Vakhitov in Rotterdam

Glory 100 features heavyweight champion Rico Verhoeven against Artem Vakhitov, live from the Rotterdam Ahoy in the Netherlands

NewsResultsTop Stories
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Rico Verhoeven and Artem Vakhitov come face-to-face at the Glory 100 weigh-in ahead of their kickboxing bout at the Ahoy Rotterdam in the Netherlands
Rico Verhoeven and Artem Vakhitov come face-to-face at the weigh-in on June 13, 2025, ahead of their bout at the Ahoy Rotterdam in the Netherlands | Glory
This post may contain affiliate links. We earn a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.
Table of contents

Kickboxing event Glory 100 features Rico Verhoeven vs Artem Vakhitov on June 14, live from the Rotterdam Ahoy in the Netherlands. The contest pits the Dutch heavyweight champion against the former two-time light heavyweight champion.

36-year-old Verhoeven (65-10, 21 KOs) makes the 12th defense of his title after defeating Levi Rigters in a rematch last December at Collision 7. 34-year-old Vakhitov (22-6, 8 KOs) makes his ring return and looks to become a two-division champion in Glory Kickboxing.

The co-main event is a rematch between current light heavyweight champion Tarik Khbabez (52-11-1, 28 KOs) of Morocco and former titleholder Sergej Maslobojev (41-7, 25 KOs) of Lithuania. Another rematch features middleweight champion Donovan Wisse (22-1, 10 KOs) against Ghana’s Michael Boapeah (21-4-1, 9 KOs).

Plus, Thai Petpanomrung Kiatmuu9 (174-41-3, 27 KOs) defends his featherweight belt in a rematch against Miguel Trindade (18-3, 13 KOs) of Portugal.

Additionally, Glory 100 features the next round of the Last Heavyweight Standing tournament, following Glory 99. Among the matchups, Jamal Ben Saddik (38-9, 29 KOs) of Morocco meets French-Algerian Sofian Laidouni (38-4-1, 19 KOs).

Glory 100 airs live on DAZN. The start time in the U.S. is 12:00 PM ET, following the prelims starting at 9:00 AM ET. The local start time in the Netherlands is 6:00 PM CEST, with the prelims beginning at 3:00 PM CEST.

Watch on DAZN

Glory 100 live blog

Glory 100 prelims

Glory 100 free prelims feature a series of kickboxing bouts, including the next round of the Last Heavyweight Standing tournament.

Glory 100: How to watch & start time

Glory 100 airs live on DAZN. The start time in the U.S. is 12:00 PM ET, following the prelims starting at 9:00 AM ET. The local start time in the Netherlands is 6:00 PM CEST, with the prelims beginning at 3:00 PM CEST.

Glory 100 results

Get the Glory 100 full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (12:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM CEST)

  • Rico Verhoeven vs. Artem Vakhitov – Verhoeven’s Glory heavyweight title
  • Tarik Khbabez vs. Sergej Maslobojev – Khbabez’s Glory light heavyweight title
  • Donovan Wisse vs. Michael Boapeah – Wisse’s Glory middleweight title
  • Petpanomrung Kiatmuu9 vs. Miguel Trindade – Petpanomrung’s Glory featherweight title
  • Mesud Selimovic vs. Iliass Hammouche
  • Jamal Ben Saddik vs. Sofian Laidouni
  • Tariq Osaro vs. Luigi Gashi
  • Bahram Rajabzadeh vs. Asdren Gashi
  • Mory Kromah vs. Alin Nechita

Prelims (9:00 AM ET / 3:00 PM CEST)

  • Serkan Ozcaglayan vs. Mohamed Touchassie
  • Berjan Peposhi vs. Deniz Demirkapu
  • Milos Cvjeticanin vs. Cem Caceres
  • Colin George vs. Nico Horta
  • Asadulla Nasipov vs. Anis Bouzid
  • Iraj Azizpour vs. Ionut Iancu
  • Iuri Fernandes vs. Samuele Pugliese
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2025 FIGHTMAG. All Rights Reserved.