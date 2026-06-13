Misfits Boxing 23 live results: Tommy Fury faces Eddie Hall

Tommy Fury faces Eddie Hall in an all-British heavyweight clash tonight, Saturday, June 13, live from AO Arena in Manchester, England. The contest headlines Misfits 23 – Beauty vs The Beast.

Fury (11-0, 4 KOs) returns to the ring after defeating Kenan Hanjalic by unanimous decision in his previous professional boxing bout last May.

Former strongman competitor Eddie Hall transitions into boxing and makes his ring debut.

The bout, with over 100 lbs weight difference between the two, is scheduled for eight rounds.

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On the undercard, Anthony Taylor defends his MFB light heavyweight title against Matt Floyd.

A four-round middleweight bout pits Brandon Scott aka Swarmz aka Gabriel Rodrigues aka Biel.

Jack Kay aka Ibiza Final Boss takes on Jordan McCann in a four-round light heavyweight matchup.

Jade Jones meets Federica Riccio aka FederiKita in a four-round cruiserweight bout.

The main card opener is a four-round light heavyweight battle between Adam Brooks and Rahim Amer Pardesi.

How to watch: The event streams live on DAZN, starting at 1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT in the U.S. and 6:00 p.m. BST in the UK.

Fury vs Hall results

Main card

Tommy Fury vs. Eddie Hall

Anthony Taylor vs. Matt Floyd

Brandon Scott aka Swarmz vs. Brendon Davis aka BDave

Jack Kay aka Ibiza Final Boss vs. Jordan McCann

Jade Jones vs. Federica Riccio aka FederiKita

Adam Brooks vs. Rahim Amer Pardesi

Prelims

Arabella Amblea Del Busso aka “Little Bellsy” vs. Andy Nguyen

Franciska Szabo vs. Tina Snows

Abdel Karim El-Madani vs. Luke Nevin

Fury vs Hall live blog June 13, 2026 12:01 AM EDT Fury vs Hall Prelims The blog feed with live results will cover the main card. You can watch the free prelims below, with results added as the stream ends.