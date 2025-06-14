Subscribe
HomePhotos

Glory 100 photos: Rico Verhoeven on top with decision over Artem Vakhitov

Rico Verhoeven defeats Artem Vakhitov to make his 13th successful defense of the heavyweight title in Rotterdam, Netherlands

NewsPhotosResults
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Rico Verhoeven after his victory over Artem Vakhitov at Glory 100
Rico Verhoeven after his victory over Artem Vakhitov at Glory 100 at the Ahoy Rotterdam in the Netherlands, June 14, 2025 | Glory

Rico Verhoeven came out victorious on June 14 when he faced Artem Vakhitov in the main event of Glory 100. The kickboxing event took place at the Rotterdam Ahoy in the Netherlands, featuring four championship bouts, a series of super fights, and the next round of the Last Man Standing tournament.

Verhoeven defeated Vakhitov by unanimous decision, with all judges scoring the fight 50-45. With the victory, the 36-year-old Dutch champion made his 13th successful defense of the heavyweight title and improved to 66-10, 21 KOs.

Former two-time light heavyweight champion Vakhitov fell short in his bid to win a title in his second weight class. The 34-year-old dropped to 22-7, 8 KOs.

Rico Verhoeven throws a kick during his bout against Artem Vakhitov at Glory 100
Rico Verhoeven throws a kick during his bout against Artem Vakhitov at the Ahoy Rotterdam in the Netherlands, June 14, 2025 | Glory
Artem Vakhitov throws a punch during his bout against Rico Verhoeven at Glory 100
Artem Vakhitov throws a punch during his bout against Rico Verhoeven at the Ahoy Rotterdam in the Netherlands, June 14, 2025 | Glory
Rico Verhoeven throws a punch during his bout against Artem Vakhitov at Glory 100
Rico Verhoeven throws a punch during his bout against Artem Vakhitov at the Ahoy Rotterdam in the Netherlands, June 14, 2025 | Glory
Rico Verhoeven and Artem Vakhitov after their bout at Glory 100
Rico Verhoeven and Artem Vakhitov after their bout at the Ahoy Rotterdam in the Netherlands, June 14, 2025 | Glory
Rico Verhoeven after his victory over Artem Vakhitov at Glory 100
Rico Verhoeven after his victory over Artem Vakhitov at Glory 100 at the Ahoy Rotterdam in the Netherlands, June 14, 2025 | Glory

Among other Glory 100 results, Sergej Maslobojev (42-7, 26 KOs) of Lithuania became a two-time light heavyweight champion, defeating Morocco’s Tarik Khbabez (52-12-1, 28 KOs) via TKO in a rematch. The official time of the stoppage was 2:06 into the fourth round.

Donovan Wisse (23-1, 10 KOs) of Suriname retained his middleweight title in a rematch against Ghana’s Michael Boapeah (21-5-1, 9 KOs). The scores were 47-48, 49-46, 48-47, 48-47, and 48-47.

Additionally, Petpanomrung Kiatmuu9 (175-41-3, 27 KOs) of Thailand retained his featherweight title in a rematch against Portugal’s Miguel Trindade (18-4, 13 KOs) by unanimous decision. The judges scored the fight 49-44, 50-43, 50-43, 50-43, and 50-43.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2025 FIGHTMAG. All Rights Reserved.