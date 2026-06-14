Diego Pacheco faces Immanuwel Aleem in Carson, California in July

Diego Pacheco faces Immanuwel Aleem on Saturday, July 18 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. The two fighters square off in a super middleweight main event bout, with Pacheco’s WBC Silver and WBO International titles on the line.

LA’s 25-year-old Pacheco (25-0, 18 KOs) returns to the ring after scoring a unanimous decision over Kevin Lele Sadjo in his previous outing last December.

32-year-old Aleem (22-4-3, 14 KOs) of East Meadow, New York, comes off a unanimous decision defeat to Lester Martinez in March in his bid to claim the interim WBC title at 168 lbs.

Matchroom Boxing announced the contest during the Rodriguez vs Vargas event on Saturday in Glendale, Arizona.

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In the co-feature, Andy Cruz and Albert Bell meet in an IBF lightweight title eliminator.

Miami-based Olympic gold medalist Cruz (6-1, 3 KOs) of Cuba, 30, was last in action in January when he lost a majority decision against reigning IBF champion at 135 lbs, Raymond Muratalla.

Undefeated 33-year-old Bell (28-0, 9 KOs) of Toledo, Ohio, won his previous bout last August by unanimous decision against Keith Hunter.

The Pacheco vs Aleem undercard is scheduled to feature a featherweight bout between Albert Gonzalez (17-0, 10 KOs) of Moreno Valley, California, and Mexico’s former title challenger Aaron Alameda (30-3, 17 KOs).

Unbeaten middleweight Frank Espinoza (4-0, 4 KOs) of Sacramento, California, and unbeaten British heavyweight Leo Atang (7-0, 6 KOs) are also scheduled to step through the ropes on the night, as per the event page on the promotion’s website.

Ticket information, along with additional matchups, are expected to be announced shortly.