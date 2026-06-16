Undercard confirmed for Sylve vs Diaz this Friday in Long Beach, CA

Eight bouts have been confirmed for the undercard of Ashton “H2O” Sylve vs Joseph “JoJo” Diaz. The event takes place this Friday, June 19 at Thunder Studios in Long Beach, California.

The previously announced contest between Amir Anderson (7-0, 7 KOs) of Syracuse, New York, and Jonas Sylvain (9-0-1, 5 KOs) of Fort Lauderdale, Florida serves as the co-feature. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds with the WBC US Silver middleweight title on the line.

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Also on the card is a newly added 10-round super lightweight battle between Ernesto Mercado (18-0, 17 KOs) of Upland, California, and Mexico’s Juan Carlos Burgos (36-8-3, 22 KOs).

A previously announced lightweight matchup pits J’Hon Ingram (9-0) of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, against Devin Cushing (18-0) of Pensacola, Florida.

David Lopez (8-0, 6 KOs) of Oakland, California, and Las Vegas native Joey Borrero (12-2, 9 KOs) meet in an eight-round welterweight bout.

Ethan Smith (4-0, 3 KOs) of Pasadena, California, and Mexico’s Jose Adolfo Madrigal Rodriguez (10-10, 8 KOs) go head-to-head in a six-round super middleweight bout.

Kayla Gomez of El Paso, Texas, and Shayntain Creer of Columbus, Georgia make their professional boxing debut in a six-round super flyweight bout.

A four-round super welterweight bout features Daniel Mercado of Pomona, California, making his professional debut against Mexico’s Alejandro Medina de la Rosa (4-9, 4 KOs).

Additionally, the lineup the promotion sent out on Monday also features Kevin Gudino (4-0, 4 KOs) in a four-round bantamweight bout against an opponent to be announced. BoxRec, as of writing, does not list the Los Angeles native as part of the fight card. Confirmation on whether the 20-year-old southpaw competes this Friday is expected to follow shortly.

In the main event, Ashton “H2O” Sylve (13-1) of Long Beach, California takes on former champion Joseph “JoJo” Diaz (34-9-1) of South El Monte, California. The two fighters square off in a 10-round super lightweight bout.

Current Sylve vs Diaz fight card

Ashton Sylve (13-1, 10 KOs) vs. Joseph Diaz (34-9-1, 15 KOs), 10 rounds, super lightweight

Amir Anderson (7-0) vs. Jonas Sylvain (9-0-1, 5 KOs), 10 rounds, middleweight

Ernesto Mercado (18-0, 17 KOs) vs. Juan Carlos Burgos (36-8-3, 22 KOs), 10 rounds, super lightweight

J’Hon Ingram (9-0, 7 KOs) vs. Devin Cushing (18-0, 14 KOs), 10 rounds, lightweight

David Lopez (8-0, 6 KOs) vs. Joey Borrero (12-2, 9 KOs), 8 rounds, welterweight

Ethan Smith (4-0, 3 KOs) vs. Jose Adolfo Madrigal Rodriguez (10-10, 8 KOs), 6 rounds, super middleweight

Kayla Gomez vs. Shayntain Creer, 6 rounds, super flyweight

Daniel Mercado vs. Alejandro Medina de la Rosa (4-9, 4 KOs), 4 rounds, super welterweight

Kevin Gudino (4-0, 4 KOs) vs. TBA, 4 rounds, bantamweight