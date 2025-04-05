Glory 99 results: Last Heavyweight Standing

Kickboxing event Glory 99 airs live on DAZN from the Ahoy Rotterdam in the Netherlands on April 5. The fight card, billed as “Last Heavyweight Standing,” features a total of 16 bouts with 32 fighters battling it out on the night.
In the main event, Belgian-Moroccan Jamal Ben Saddik (36-9, 26 KO) faces Cristian Ristea (44-25, 13 KO) of Romania. In the co-main event, Bahram Rajabzadeh (70-4, 61 KO) of Azerbaijan takes on Brian Douwes (42-26-1, 31 KO) of the Netherlands.
Also on the card, Nico Horta (23-10, 3 KO) of Cape Verde meets Rade Opacic (21-6, 16 KO) of Serbia. Nigerian-Dutch Tariq Osaro (26-4-1, 13 KO) squares off against Benjamin Adegbuyi (35-8, 20 KO) of Romania. Plus, Moroccan-Dutch Nabil Khachab (29-5-1, 4 KO) goes up against Milos Cvjeticanin (11-3, 8 KO) of Serbia.
Glory 99 kicks off a year-long tournament with winners from each bout qualifying for the next round. Four separate four-man one-night knockout tournaments are scheduled to highlight a two-day Glory 100 showdown on June 13-14.
Glory 99: Last Heavyweight Standing live blog
Glory 99 start time
Glory 99 airs live on DAZN. The start time is 11:00 AM ET / 8:00 AM PT in the U.S., 4:00 PM BST in the UK, and 4:00 PM CEST in the Netherlands.
Glory 99: Last Heavyweight Standing results
Get Glory 99 full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.
- Jamal Ben Saddik vs. Cristian Ristea
- Brian Douwes vs. Bahram Rajabzadeh
- Tariq Osaro vs. Benjamin Adegbuyi
- Rade Opacic vs. Nico Horta
- Nabil Khachab vs. Milos Cvjeticanin
- Sofian Laidouni vs. Oleh Pryimachov
- Asadulla Nasipov vs. Murat Aygun
- Nicolas Wamba vs. Mory Kromah
- Sina Karimian vs. Tomas Mozny
- Alin Nechita vs. Ahmed Krnjic
- Ionut Iancu vs. Cihad Kepenek
- Yuri Farcas vs. Iraj Azizipour
- Asdren Gashi vs. Nidal Bchiri
- Miroslav Vujovic vs. Colin George
- Nathan Cook vs. Anis Bouzid
- Petr Romankevich vs. Luigj Gashi