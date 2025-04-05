Glory 99 results: Last Heavyweight Standing

Kickboxing event Glory 99 airs live on DAZN from the Ahoy Rotterdam in the Netherlands on April 5. The fight card, billed as “Last Heavyweight Standing,” features a total of 16 bouts with 32 fighters battling it out on the night.

In the main event, Belgian-Moroccan Jamal Ben Saddik (36-9, 26 KO) faces Cristian Ristea (44-25, 13 KO) of Romania. In the co-main event, Bahram Rajabzadeh (70-4, 61 KO) of Azerbaijan takes on Brian Douwes (42-26-1, 31 KO) of the Netherlands.

Also on the card, Nico Horta (23-10, 3 KO) of Cape Verde meets Rade Opacic (21-6, 16 KO) of Serbia. Nigerian-Dutch Tariq Osaro (26-4-1, 13 KO) squares off against Benjamin Adegbuyi (35-8, 20 KO) of Romania. Plus, Moroccan-Dutch Nabil Khachab (29-5-1, 4 KO) goes up against Milos Cvjeticanin (11-3, 8 KO) of Serbia.

Glory 99 kicks off a year-long tournament with winners from each bout qualifying for the next round. Four separate four-man one-night knockout tournaments are scheduled to highlight a two-day Glory 100 showdown on June 13-14.

Glory 99: Last Heavyweight Standing live blog April 5, 2025 1:41 am EDT Glory 99 start time Glory 99 airs live on DAZN. The start time is 11:00 AM ET / 8:00 AM PT in the U.S., 4:00 PM BST in the UK, and 4:00 PM CEST in the Netherlands. Fighters at the weigh-ins on April 4, 2025, ahead of their respective kickboxing bouts at Glory 99: Last Heavyweight Standing at Ahoy Rotterdam in the Netherlands | Glory

Glory 99: Last Heavyweight Standing results

Get Glory 99 full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.