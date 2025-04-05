Subscribe
Glory 99 results: Last Heavyweight Standing

Glory 99: Last Heavyweight Standing live results from the Rotterdam Ahoy

By Parviz Iskenderov
Jamal Ben Saddik and Cristian Ristea face each other at the Glory 99 weigh-in
Jamal Ben Saddik and Cristian Ristea face off at the weigh-in on April 4, 2025, ahead of their bout, headlining Glory 99: Last Heavyweight Standing at the Ahoy Rotterdam in the Netherlands | Glory
Kickboxing event Glory 99 airs live on DAZN from the Ahoy Rotterdam in the Netherlands on April 5. The fight card, billed as “Last Heavyweight Standing,” features a total of 16 bouts with 32 fighters battling it out on the night.

In the main event, Belgian-Moroccan Jamal Ben Saddik (36-9, 26 KO) faces Cristian Ristea (44-25, 13 KO) of Romania. In the co-main event, Bahram Rajabzadeh (70-4, 61 KO) of Azerbaijan takes on Brian Douwes (42-26-1, 31 KO) of the Netherlands.

Also on the card, Nico Horta (23-10, 3 KO) of Cape Verde meets Rade Opacic (21-6, 16 KO) of Serbia. Nigerian-Dutch Tariq Osaro (26-4-1, 13 KO) squares off against Benjamin Adegbuyi (35-8, 20 KO) of Romania. Plus, Moroccan-Dutch Nabil Khachab (29-5-1, 4 KO) goes up against Milos Cvjeticanin (11-3, 8 KO) of Serbia.

Glory 99 kicks off a year-long tournament with winners from each bout qualifying for the next round. Four separate four-man one-night knockout tournaments are scheduled to highlight a two-day Glory 100 showdown on June 13-14.

Glory 99: Last Heavyweight Standing live blog

Glory 99 start time

Glory 99 airs live on DAZN. The start time is 11:00 AM ET / 8:00 AM PT in the U.S., 4:00 PM BST in the UK, and 4:00 PM CEST in the Netherlands.

Fighters at the Glory 99 weigh-ins
Fighters at the weigh-ins on April 4, 2025, ahead of their respective kickboxing bouts at Glory 99: Last Heavyweight Standing at Ahoy Rotterdam in the Netherlands | Glory

Glory 99: Last Heavyweight Standing results

Get Glory 99 full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

  • Jamal Ben Saddik vs. Cristian Ristea
  • Brian Douwes vs. Bahram Rajabzadeh
  • Tariq Osaro vs. Benjamin Adegbuyi
  • Rade Opacic vs. Nico Horta
  • Nabil Khachab vs. Milos Cvjeticanin
  • Sofian Laidouni vs. Oleh Pryimachov
  • Asadulla Nasipov vs. Murat Aygun
  • Nicolas Wamba vs. Mory Kromah
  • Sina Karimian vs. Tomas Mozny
  • Alin Nechita vs. Ahmed Krnjic
  • Ionut Iancu vs. Cihad Kepenek
  • Yuri Farcas vs. Iraj Azizipour
  • Asdren Gashi vs. Nidal Bchiri
  • Miroslav Vujovic vs. Colin George
  • Nathan Cook vs. Anis Bouzid
  • Petr Romankevich vs. Luigj Gashi
