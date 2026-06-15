Fights This Week: Collazo vs Canoy, UFC Vegas 119 and more action

The title fight between Oscar Collazo and Joey Canoy on Saturday, June 20, in Oceanside, California, headlines this week’s boxing schedule.

Earlier on the same day, also in boxing, Ryan Garner battles Michael Magnesi for the interim title in Southampton, England.

UFC Fight Night: Kape vs Horiguchi, aka UFC Vegas 119, leads Saturday’s MMA action.

A day before, on Friday, June 19, Ashton “H2O” Sylve faces Joseph “JoJo” Diaz in a boxing match in Long Beach, California.

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Also on Friday, BKFC Fight Night in Nashville, Tennessee, features Tony Soto against Juan Carlos De Leon in a bare-knuckle clash.

Ashton Sylve vs Joseph Diaz

Date: Friday, June 19

Friday, June 19 Time: 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT

8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT Platform: DAZN

DAZN Venue: Thunder Studios in Long Beach, California

Ashton “H2O” Sylve faces former champion Joseph “JoJo” Diaz on Friday, June 19, at Thunder Studios in Long Beach, California.

Ashton Sylve (13-1, 10 KOs) of Long Beach, California, earned his second straight win in April, scoring a unanimous decision over Raul Antonio Galaviz Hernandez.

Joseph Diaz (34-9-1, 15 KOs) of South El Monte, California, suffered two straight decision losses against Alexis Rocha in March and Regis Prograis last August.

The super lightweight bout headlines MF PRO’s “Pugilist Revolution.”

Undercard bouts:

J’Hon Ingram (9-0) vs. Devin Cushing (18-0), lightweight

Amir Anderson (7-0) vs. Jonas Sylvain (9-0-1, 5 KOs), middleweight

David Lopez (8-0) vs. Joey Borrero (12-2), welterweight

Ernesto Mercado (18-0, 17 KOs) vs. Juan Carlos Burgos (36-8-3, 22 KOs), super lightweight

Ethan Smith (4-0, 3 KOs) vs. Jose Adolfo Madrigal Rodriguez (10-10, 8 KOs), super middleweight

Kevin Gudino (4-0, 4 KOs) vs. TBA, bantamweight

Kayla Gomez vs. Shayntain Creer, super flyweight

Daniel Mercado vs. Alejandro Medina de la Rosa (4-9, 4 KOs), super welterweight

How to watch: Sylve vs Diaz streams live on DAZN at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.

BKFC Nashville: Soto vs De Leon

Date: Friday, June 19

Friday, June 19 Time: 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT

9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT Platform: Prime Video

Prime Video Venue: The Pinnacle in Nashville, Tennessee

BKFC Nashville: Soto vs De Leon takes place on Friday, June 19 at The Pinnacle in Nashville, Tennessee.

Main event: Lightweight bout between Tony Soto (6-3) of Brooklyn, New York, and Juan Carlos De Leon (2-1) of Fort Worth, Texas.

Lightweight bout between Tony Soto (6-3) of Brooklyn, New York, and Juan Carlos De Leon (2-1) of Fort Worth, Texas. Co-main event: Featherweight matchup between Nathan Rivera (5-0) of Santa Ana, California, and Tray Martin (1-0) of Columbia, Missouri.

Main card also includes:

Bobby Taylor (6-3) vs. Angel Hernandez (1-0), lightweight

Prince McLean (00-0) vs. Jeramy Karshner (00-0), heavyweight

Cole Ferrell (1-1) vs. Anthony Foye (2-4), lightweight

Ravon Baxter (1-1-1) vs. Junior Hicks (0-1), light heavyweight

Caleb Harvey (00-0) vs. Joshua Whiteside (1-0), welterweight

Prelims:

Zach Russ (00-0) vs. Kelvin Rayford (00-0), light heavyweight

Payton Hayes (00-0) vs. Julian Valencia (0-1), bantamweight

Robert Fichter (00-0) vs. Joby Steffensmeier (0-1), bantamweight

How to watch: BKFC Nashville streams live on Prime Video at 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT.

Ryan Garner vs Michael Magnesi

Date: Saturday, June 20

Saturday, June 20 U.S. time: 2:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. PT

2:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. PT UK time: 7:00 p.m. BST

7:00 p.m. BST Platform: USA: DAZN

USA: DAZN Venue: St Mary’s Stadium in Southampton, England

Ryan Garner faces Michael Magnesi for the interim WBC super featherweight title on Saturday, June 20, at St Mary’s Stadium in Southampton, England.

Unbeaten Garner (19-0, 10 KOs) makes his hometown ring appearance and aims for his second win of the year, having defeated Cristian Bielma by third-round TKO in March on the Dickens vs Cacace undercard.

Michael Magnesi (26-2, 13 KOs) of Italy, who earlier in his career held the division’s IBO belt, defeated Marcos Gabriel Martinez by points in February, recording his third win in a row.

O’Shaquie Foster (25-3, 12 KOs) of Orange, Texas, is the reigning WBC champion at 130 lbs.

Undercard bouts:

Lewis Edmondson (11-1-0, 3 KOs) vs. Lyndon Arthur (25-3-0, 16 KOs), light heavyweight

Brad Pauls (21-2-1, 12 KOs) vs. Bradley Goldsmith (15-1, 10 KOs), middleweight

Taylor Bevan (8-0, 8 KOs) vs. Ryszard Lewicki (12-3-3, 5 KOs), super middleweight

Iman Zahmatkesh (5-0, 4 KOs) vs. Franklin Arinze (10-1, 7 KOs), cruiserweight

Lasha Guruli (3-0, 1 KO) vs. Liam Dillon (16-5-1, 3 KOs), super lightweight

William Birchall (4-0, 4 KOs) vs. TBA, featherweight

Leighton Birchall (4-0, 3 KOs) vs. TBA, super featherweight

Charlie Senior (4-0, 2 KOs) vs. TBA, super featherweight

Adam Olaniyan (1-0, 1 KO) vs. TBA, heavyweight

How to watch: Garner vs Magnesi streams live on DAZN at 2:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. PT in the U.S. and 7:00 p.m. BST in the UK.

UFC Vegas 119: Kape vs Horiguchi

Date: Saturday, June 20

Saturday, June 20 Main card: 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT

8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT Prelims: 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT

5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT Platform: Paramount+

Paramount+ Venue: Meta APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada

UFC Vegas 119: Kape vs Horiguchi takes place on Saturday, June 20, at Meta APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Main event: Flyweight rematch between Manel Kape (22-7) of Angola and Kyoji Horiguchi (36-5, 1 NC) of Japan.

Horiguchi won their first fight in late 2017, defeating Kape by third-round submission to win the Rizin Bantamweight Grand Prix Semifinal.

In his previous bout last December, Kape knocked out Brandon Royval in the opening round to secure his third win in a row.

Horiguchi earned his fifth straight victory in February, scoring a unanimous decision over Amir Albazi.

Co-main event: Light heavyweight bout between Ion Cutelaba (20-11-1, 1 NC) of Moldova and Navajo Stirling (9-0) of New Zealand.

Cutelaba comes off a first-round submission win against Oumar Sy in March.

Unbeaten Stirling won his previous bout, also in March, by fourth-round TKO against Bruno Lopes.

Main card also includes:

Andre Fili (25-13, 1 NC) vs. Vinicius Oliveira (23-4), featherweight

Hyder Amil (11-2) vs. Christian Rodriguez (12-4), featherweight

Andre Lima (11-0) vs. Kevin Borjas (10-5), flyweight

Melsik Baghdasaryan (8-3) vs. Murtazali Magomedov (10-0), featherweight

Prelims:

Beatriz Mesquita (7-0) vs. Melissa Mullins (7-2), bantamweight

Allan Nascimento (22-6) vs. Mitch Raposo (10-3), flyweight

Gaston Bolanos (8-5) vs. Michael Aswell Jr. (11-4), featherweight

Karol Rosa (19-7) vs. Luana Santos (10-2), bantamweight

Leon Shahbazyan (12-4) vs. Levan Chokheli (14-3, 1 NC), welterweight

Shane Collins (7-0) vs. Otari Tanzilovi (10-1), featherweight

How to watch: UFC Vegas 119 streams live on Paramount+. Main card: 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT. Prelims: 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT.

Oscar Collazo vs Joey Canoy

Date: Saturday, June 20

Saturday, June 20 Time: 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT

8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT Platform: DAZN

DAZN Venue: Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, California

Oscar Collazo defends his unified WBA and WBO minimumweight titles against Joey Canoy on Saturday, June 20, at Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, California.

Unbeaten Puerto Rican Collazo (14-0, 11 KOs) of Newark, New Jersey, makes the fourth defense of his belts. The 29-year-old southpaw last fought in March, scoring a sixth-round RTD victory over Jesus Haro.

Canoy (25-5-2, 15 KOs) of the Philippines makes his U.S. debut and his first attempt to claim major titles. The 32-year-old southpaw is riding an eight-fight winning streak, having defeated Pablito Balidio by unanimous decision, also in March.

Co-feature: Mexico’s Yair Gallardo (11-0, 9 KOs) faces Buneet Bisla (14-1, 7 KOs) of Canada in a 10-round light heavyweight bout.

Undercard bouts:

Ruslan Abdullaev (4-0, 2 KOs) vs. Orestes Velazquez (8-1, 7 KOs), super lightweight

Joshua Edwards (6-0, 5 KOs) vs. Garreth Payton (7-2, 4 KOs), heavyweight

Cayden Griffiths (8-0, 7 KOs) vs. Alan Edgar Ayala Crisosto (12-6, 8 KOs), welterweight

Daniel Garcia (13-0, 10 KOs) vs. Christopher Rodriguez (13-2-1, 11 KOs), super lightweight

Lorenzo Garcia vs. Tylan Gilmore-Smith (1-0, NUMBER KOs), super lightweight

How to watch: Collazo vs Canoy streams live on DAZN, starting at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.

In addition, check out the full list of upcoming events featured on FIGHTMAG Schedule.