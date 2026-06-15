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Fights This Week: Collazo vs Canoy, UFC Vegas 119 and more action

Fight schedule for June 19-20

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Oscar Collazo holds the WBO title belt after victory
Oscar Collazo holds the WBO championship belt after his victory over Gerardo Zapata at Turning Stone Resort & Casino in Verona, New York, on June 7, 2024. Photo by Cris Esqueda / Golden Boy
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The title fight between Oscar Collazo and Joey Canoy on Saturday, June 20, in Oceanside, California, headlines this week’s boxing schedule.

  • Earlier on the same day, also in boxing, Ryan Garner battles Michael Magnesi for the interim title in Southampton, England.
  • UFC Fight Night: Kape vs Horiguchi, aka UFC Vegas 119, leads Saturday’s MMA action.

A day before, on Friday, June 19, Ashton “H2O” Sylve faces Joseph “JoJo” Diaz in a boxing match in Long Beach, California.

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Also on Friday, BKFC Fight Night in Nashville, Tennessee, features Tony Soto against Juan Carlos De Leon in a bare-knuckle clash.

Ashton Sylve vs Joseph Diaz

  • Date: Friday, June 19
  • Time: 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT
  • Platform: DAZN
  • Venue: Thunder Studios in Long Beach, California

Ashton “H2O” Sylve faces former champion Joseph “JoJo” Diaz on Friday, June 19, at Thunder Studios in Long Beach, California.

  • Ashton Sylve (13-1, 10 KOs) of Long Beach, California, earned his second straight win in April, scoring a unanimous decision over Raul Antonio Galaviz Hernandez.
  • Joseph Diaz (34-9-1, 15 KOs) of South El Monte, California, suffered two straight decision losses against Alexis Rocha in March and Regis Prograis last August.

The super lightweight bout headlines MF PRO’s “Pugilist Revolution.”

Undercard bouts:

  • J’Hon Ingram (9-0) vs. Devin Cushing (18-0), lightweight
  • Amir Anderson (7-0) vs. Jonas Sylvain (9-0-1, 5 KOs), middleweight
  • David Lopez (8-0) vs. Joey Borrero (12-2), welterweight
  • Ernesto Mercado (18-0, 17 KOs) vs. Juan Carlos Burgos (36-8-3, 22 KOs), super lightweight
  • Ethan Smith (4-0, 3 KOs) vs. Jose Adolfo Madrigal Rodriguez (10-10, 8 KOs), super middleweight
  • Kevin Gudino (4-0, 4 KOs) vs. TBA, bantamweight
  • Kayla Gomez vs. Shayntain Creer, super flyweight
  • Daniel Mercado vs. Alejandro Medina de la Rosa (4-9, 4 KOs), super welterweight

How to watch: Sylve vs Diaz streams live on DAZN at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.

BKFC Nashville: Soto vs De Leon

  • Date: Friday, June 19
  • Time: 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT
  • Platform: Prime Video
  • Venue: The Pinnacle in Nashville, Tennessee

BKFC Nashville: Soto vs De Leon takes place on Friday, June 19 at The Pinnacle in Nashville, Tennessee.

  • Main event: Lightweight bout between Tony Soto (6-3) of Brooklyn, New York, and Juan Carlos De Leon (2-1) of Fort Worth, Texas.
  • Co-main event: Featherweight matchup between Nathan Rivera (5-0) of Santa Ana, California, and Tray Martin (1-0) of Columbia, Missouri.

Main card also includes:

  • Bobby Taylor (6-3) vs. Angel Hernandez (1-0), lightweight
  • Prince McLean (00-0) vs. Jeramy Karshner (00-0), heavyweight
  • Cole Ferrell (1-1) vs. Anthony Foye (2-4), lightweight
  • Ravon Baxter (1-1-1) vs. Junior Hicks (0-1), light heavyweight
  • Caleb Harvey (00-0) vs. Joshua Whiteside (1-0), welterweight

Prelims:

  • Zach Russ (00-0) vs. Kelvin Rayford (00-0), light heavyweight
  • Payton Hayes (00-0) vs. Julian Valencia (0-1), bantamweight
  • Robert Fichter (00-0) vs. Joby Steffensmeier (0-1), bantamweight

How to watch: BKFC Nashville streams live on Prime Video at 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT.

Ryan Garner vs Michael Magnesi

  • Date: Saturday, June 20
  • U.S. time: 2:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. PT
  • UK time: 7:00 p.m. BST
  • Platform: USA: DAZN
  • Venue: St Mary’s Stadium in Southampton, England

Ryan Garner faces Michael Magnesi for the interim WBC super featherweight title on Saturday, June 20, at St Mary’s Stadium in Southampton, England.

  • Unbeaten Garner (19-0, 10 KOs) makes his hometown ring appearance and aims for his second win of the year, having defeated Cristian Bielma by third-round TKO in March on the Dickens vs Cacace undercard.
  • Michael Magnesi (26-2, 13 KOs) of Italy, who earlier in his career held the division’s IBO belt, defeated Marcos Gabriel Martinez by points in February, recording his third win in a row.

O’Shaquie Foster (25-3, 12 KOs) of Orange, Texas, is the reigning WBC champion at 130 lbs.

Undercard bouts:

  • Lewis Edmondson (11-1-0, 3 KOs) vs. Lyndon Arthur (25-3-0, 16 KOs), light heavyweight
  • Brad Pauls (21-2-1, 12 KOs) vs. Bradley Goldsmith (15-1, 10 KOs), middleweight
  • Taylor Bevan (8-0, 8 KOs) vs. Ryszard Lewicki (12-3-3, 5 KOs), super middleweight
  • Iman Zahmatkesh (5-0, 4 KOs) vs. Franklin Arinze (10-1, 7 KOs), cruiserweight
  • Lasha Guruli (3-0, 1 KO) vs. Liam Dillon (16-5-1, 3 KOs), super lightweight
  • William Birchall (4-0, 4 KOs) vs. TBA, featherweight
  • Leighton Birchall (4-0, 3 KOs) vs. TBA, super featherweight
  • Charlie Senior (4-0, 2 KOs) vs. TBA, super featherweight
  • Adam Olaniyan (1-0, 1 KO) vs. TBA, heavyweight

How to watch: Garner vs Magnesi streams live on DAZN at 2:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. PT in the U.S. and 7:00 p.m. BST in the UK.

UFC Vegas 119: Kape vs Horiguchi

  • Date: Saturday, June 20
  • Main card: 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT
  • Prelims: 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT
  • Platform: Paramount+
  • Venue: Meta APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada

UFC Vegas 119: Kape vs Horiguchi takes place on Saturday, June 20, at Meta APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Main event: Flyweight rematch between Manel Kape (22-7) of Angola and Kyoji Horiguchi (36-5, 1 NC) of Japan.

  • Horiguchi won their first fight in late 2017, defeating Kape by third-round submission to win the Rizin Bantamweight Grand Prix Semifinal.
  • In his previous bout last December, Kape knocked out Brandon Royval in the opening round to secure his third win in a row.
  • Horiguchi earned his fifth straight victory in February, scoring a unanimous decision over Amir Albazi.

Co-main event: Light heavyweight bout between Ion Cutelaba (20-11-1, 1 NC) of Moldova and Navajo Stirling (9-0) of New Zealand.

  • Cutelaba comes off a first-round submission win against Oumar Sy in March.
  • Unbeaten Stirling won his previous bout, also in March, by fourth-round TKO against Bruno Lopes.

Main card also includes:

  • Andre Fili (25-13, 1 NC) vs. Vinicius Oliveira (23-4), featherweight
  • Hyder Amil (11-2) vs. Christian Rodriguez (12-4), featherweight
  • Andre Lima (11-0) vs. Kevin Borjas (10-5), flyweight
  • Melsik Baghdasaryan (8-3) vs. Murtazali Magomedov (10-0), featherweight

Prelims:

  • Beatriz Mesquita (7-0) vs. Melissa Mullins (7-2), bantamweight
  • Allan Nascimento (22-6) vs. Mitch Raposo (10-3), flyweight
  • Gaston Bolanos (8-5) vs. Michael Aswell Jr. (11-4), featherweight
  • Karol Rosa (19-7) vs. Luana Santos (10-2), bantamweight
  • Leon Shahbazyan (12-4) vs. Levan Chokheli (14-3, 1 NC), welterweight
  • Shane Collins (7-0) vs. Otari Tanzilovi (10-1), featherweight

How to watch: UFC Vegas 119 streams live on Paramount+. Main card: 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT. Prelims: 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT.

Oscar Collazo vs Joey Canoy

  • Date: Saturday, June 20
  • Time: 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT
  • Platform: DAZN
  • Venue: Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, California

Oscar Collazo defends his unified WBA and WBO minimumweight titles against Joey Canoy on Saturday, June 20, at Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, California.

  • Unbeaten Puerto Rican Collazo (14-0, 11 KOs) of Newark, New Jersey, makes the fourth defense of his belts. The 29-year-old southpaw last fought in March, scoring a sixth-round RTD victory over Jesus Haro.
  • Canoy (25-5-2, 15 KOs) of the Philippines makes his U.S. debut and his first attempt to claim major titles. The 32-year-old southpaw is riding an eight-fight winning streak, having defeated Pablito Balidio by unanimous decision, also in March.

Co-feature: Mexico’s Yair Gallardo (11-0, 9 KOs) faces Buneet Bisla (14-1, 7 KOs) of Canada in a 10-round light heavyweight bout.

Undercard bouts:

  • Ruslan Abdullaev (4-0, 2 KOs) vs. Orestes Velazquez (8-1, 7 KOs), super lightweight
  • Joshua Edwards (6-0, 5 KOs) vs. Garreth Payton (7-2, 4 KOs), heavyweight
  • Cayden Griffiths (8-0, 7 KOs) vs. Alan Edgar Ayala Crisosto (12-6, 8 KOs), welterweight
  • Daniel Garcia (13-0, 10 KOs) vs. Christopher Rodriguez (13-2-1, 11 KOs), super lightweight
  • Lorenzo Garcia vs. Tylan Gilmore-Smith (1-0, NUMBER KOs), super lightweight

How to watch: Collazo vs Canoy streams live on DAZN, starting at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.

In addition, check out the full list of upcoming events featured on FIGHTMAG Schedule.

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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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