Fights This Week: Collazo vs Canoy, UFC Vegas 119 and more action

The title fight between Oscar Collazo and Joey Canoy on Saturday, June 20, in Oceanside, California, headlines this week’s boxing schedule.
- Earlier on the same day, also in boxing, Ryan Garner battles Michael Magnesi for the interim title in Southampton, England.
- UFC Fight Night: Kape vs Horiguchi, aka UFC Vegas 119, leads Saturday’s MMA action.
A day before, on Friday, June 19, Ashton “H2O” Sylve faces Joseph “JoJo” Diaz in a boxing match in Long Beach, California.
Also on Friday, BKFC Fight Night in Nashville, Tennessee, features Tony Soto against Juan Carlos De Leon in a bare-knuckle clash.
Ashton Sylve vs Joseph Diaz
- Date: Friday, June 19
- Time: 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT
- Platform: DAZN
- Venue: Thunder Studios in Long Beach, California
Ashton “H2O” Sylve faces former champion Joseph “JoJo” Diaz on Friday, June 19, at Thunder Studios in Long Beach, California.
- Ashton Sylve (13-1, 10 KOs) of Long Beach, California, earned his second straight win in April, scoring a unanimous decision over Raul Antonio Galaviz Hernandez.
- Joseph Diaz (34-9-1, 15 KOs) of South El Monte, California, suffered two straight decision losses against Alexis Rocha in March and Regis Prograis last August.
The super lightweight bout headlines MF PRO’s “Pugilist Revolution.”
Undercard bouts:
- J’Hon Ingram (9-0) vs. Devin Cushing (18-0), lightweight
- Amir Anderson (7-0) vs. Jonas Sylvain (9-0-1, 5 KOs), middleweight
- David Lopez (8-0) vs. Joey Borrero (12-2), welterweight
- Ernesto Mercado (18-0, 17 KOs) vs. Juan Carlos Burgos (36-8-3, 22 KOs), super lightweight
- Ethan Smith (4-0, 3 KOs) vs. Jose Adolfo Madrigal Rodriguez (10-10, 8 KOs), super middleweight
- Kevin Gudino (4-0, 4 KOs) vs. TBA, bantamweight
- Kayla Gomez vs. Shayntain Creer, super flyweight
- Daniel Mercado vs. Alejandro Medina de la Rosa (4-9, 4 KOs), super welterweight
How to watch: Sylve vs Diaz streams live on DAZN at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.
BKFC Nashville: Soto vs De Leon
- Date: Friday, June 19
- Time: 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT
- Platform: Prime Video
- Venue: The Pinnacle in Nashville, Tennessee
BKFC Nashville: Soto vs De Leon takes place on Friday, June 19 at The Pinnacle in Nashville, Tennessee.
- Main event: Lightweight bout between Tony Soto (6-3) of Brooklyn, New York, and Juan Carlos De Leon (2-1) of Fort Worth, Texas.
- Co-main event: Featherweight matchup between Nathan Rivera (5-0) of Santa Ana, California, and Tray Martin (1-0) of Columbia, Missouri.
Main card also includes:
- Bobby Taylor (6-3) vs. Angel Hernandez (1-0), lightweight
- Prince McLean (00-0) vs. Jeramy Karshner (00-0), heavyweight
- Cole Ferrell (1-1) vs. Anthony Foye (2-4), lightweight
- Ravon Baxter (1-1-1) vs. Junior Hicks (0-1), light heavyweight
- Caleb Harvey (00-0) vs. Joshua Whiteside (1-0), welterweight
Prelims:
- Zach Russ (00-0) vs. Kelvin Rayford (00-0), light heavyweight
- Payton Hayes (00-0) vs. Julian Valencia (0-1), bantamweight
- Robert Fichter (00-0) vs. Joby Steffensmeier (0-1), bantamweight
How to watch: BKFC Nashville streams live on Prime Video at 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT.
Ryan Garner vs Michael Magnesi
- Date: Saturday, June 20
- U.S. time: 2:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. PT
- UK time: 7:00 p.m. BST
- Platform: USA: DAZN
- Venue: St Mary’s Stadium in Southampton, England
Ryan Garner faces Michael Magnesi for the interim WBC super featherweight title on Saturday, June 20, at St Mary’s Stadium in Southampton, England.
- Unbeaten Garner (19-0, 10 KOs) makes his hometown ring appearance and aims for his second win of the year, having defeated Cristian Bielma by third-round TKO in March on the Dickens vs Cacace undercard.
- Michael Magnesi (26-2, 13 KOs) of Italy, who earlier in his career held the division’s IBO belt, defeated Marcos Gabriel Martinez by points in February, recording his third win in a row.
O’Shaquie Foster (25-3, 12 KOs) of Orange, Texas, is the reigning WBC champion at 130 lbs.
Undercard bouts:
- Lewis Edmondson (11-1-0, 3 KOs) vs. Lyndon Arthur (25-3-0, 16 KOs), light heavyweight
- Brad Pauls (21-2-1, 12 KOs) vs. Bradley Goldsmith (15-1, 10 KOs), middleweight
- Taylor Bevan (8-0, 8 KOs) vs. Ryszard Lewicki (12-3-3, 5 KOs), super middleweight
- Iman Zahmatkesh (5-0, 4 KOs) vs. Franklin Arinze (10-1, 7 KOs), cruiserweight
- Lasha Guruli (3-0, 1 KO) vs. Liam Dillon (16-5-1, 3 KOs), super lightweight
- William Birchall (4-0, 4 KOs) vs. TBA, featherweight
- Leighton Birchall (4-0, 3 KOs) vs. TBA, super featherweight
- Charlie Senior (4-0, 2 KOs) vs. TBA, super featherweight
- Adam Olaniyan (1-0, 1 KO) vs. TBA, heavyweight
How to watch: Garner vs Magnesi streams live on DAZN at 2:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. PT in the U.S. and 7:00 p.m. BST in the UK.
UFC Vegas 119: Kape vs Horiguchi
- Date: Saturday, June 20
- Main card: 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT
- Prelims: 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT
- Platform: Paramount+
- Venue: Meta APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada
UFC Vegas 119: Kape vs Horiguchi takes place on Saturday, June 20, at Meta APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Main event: Flyweight rematch between Manel Kape (22-7) of Angola and Kyoji Horiguchi (36-5, 1 NC) of Japan.
- Horiguchi won their first fight in late 2017, defeating Kape by third-round submission to win the Rizin Bantamweight Grand Prix Semifinal.
- In his previous bout last December, Kape knocked out Brandon Royval in the opening round to secure his third win in a row.
- Horiguchi earned his fifth straight victory in February, scoring a unanimous decision over Amir Albazi.
Co-main event: Light heavyweight bout between Ion Cutelaba (20-11-1, 1 NC) of Moldova and Navajo Stirling (9-0) of New Zealand.
- Cutelaba comes off a first-round submission win against Oumar Sy in March.
- Unbeaten Stirling won his previous bout, also in March, by fourth-round TKO against Bruno Lopes.
Main card also includes:
- Andre Fili (25-13, 1 NC) vs. Vinicius Oliveira (23-4), featherweight
- Hyder Amil (11-2) vs. Christian Rodriguez (12-4), featherweight
- Andre Lima (11-0) vs. Kevin Borjas (10-5), flyweight
- Melsik Baghdasaryan (8-3) vs. Murtazali Magomedov (10-0), featherweight
Prelims:
- Beatriz Mesquita (7-0) vs. Melissa Mullins (7-2), bantamweight
- Allan Nascimento (22-6) vs. Mitch Raposo (10-3), flyweight
- Gaston Bolanos (8-5) vs. Michael Aswell Jr. (11-4), featherweight
- Karol Rosa (19-7) vs. Luana Santos (10-2), bantamweight
- Leon Shahbazyan (12-4) vs. Levan Chokheli (14-3, 1 NC), welterweight
- Shane Collins (7-0) vs. Otari Tanzilovi (10-1), featherweight
How to watch: UFC Vegas 119 streams live on Paramount+. Main card: 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT. Prelims: 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT.
Oscar Collazo vs Joey Canoy
- Date: Saturday, June 20
- Time: 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT
- Platform: DAZN
- Venue: Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, California
Oscar Collazo defends his unified WBA and WBO minimumweight titles against Joey Canoy on Saturday, June 20, at Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, California.
- Unbeaten Puerto Rican Collazo (14-0, 11 KOs) of Newark, New Jersey, makes the fourth defense of his belts. The 29-year-old southpaw last fought in March, scoring a sixth-round RTD victory over Jesus Haro.
- Canoy (25-5-2, 15 KOs) of the Philippines makes his U.S. debut and his first attempt to claim major titles. The 32-year-old southpaw is riding an eight-fight winning streak, having defeated Pablito Balidio by unanimous decision, also in March.
Co-feature: Mexico’s Yair Gallardo (11-0, 9 KOs) faces Buneet Bisla (14-1, 7 KOs) of Canada in a 10-round light heavyweight bout.
Undercard bouts:
- Ruslan Abdullaev (4-0, 2 KOs) vs. Orestes Velazquez (8-1, 7 KOs), super lightweight
- Joshua Edwards (6-0, 5 KOs) vs. Garreth Payton (7-2, 4 KOs), heavyweight
- Cayden Griffiths (8-0, 7 KOs) vs. Alan Edgar Ayala Crisosto (12-6, 8 KOs), welterweight
- Daniel Garcia (13-0, 10 KOs) vs. Christopher Rodriguez (13-2-1, 11 KOs), super lightweight
- Lorenzo Garcia vs. Tylan Gilmore-Smith (1-0, NUMBER KOs), super lightweight
How to watch: Collazo vs Canoy streams live on DAZN, starting at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.
In addition, check out the full list of upcoming events featured on FIGHTMAG Schedule.