Live results: Jonathan Gonzalez defends title against Abraham Perez

Jonathan “Bomba” Gonzalez defends his interim WBA flyweight title against Abraham Perez on Sunday, June 14 at GLC Live at 20 Monroe in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Puerto Rican southpaw Gonzalez (29-4-1, 14 KOs) makes the first defense of his title following a unanimous decision victory over Yankiel Rivera in January.

Undefeated Perez (14-0, 7 KOs) of El Paso, Texas, makes his first attempt to become a champion after defeating Esneth Domingo by unanimous decision in April.

Ricardo Sandoval (27-2, 18 KOs) of Montclair, California, is a reigning WBA champion at 112 lbs, who also holds the WBC title in the division.

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In the co-feature, undefeated Grand Rapids native Joshua Pagan (15-0, 5 KOs) defends his WBO NABO lightweight title against Rodolfo Bustamante Salazar (22-1-1, 12 KOs) of Mexico.

On the undercard, Jaquan McElroy (6-0, 2 KOs) of Flint, Michigan, takes on Mexico’s Damian Munoz (4-2, 2 KOs) at middleweight.

The main card opener is a bantamweight bout between Puerto Rico’s Caleb Tirado (1-0) and Osmar Rodriguez (6-6, 2 KOs) of Mexico.

Headlining the prelims, Troy Isley (15-0, 5 KOs) of Washington, D.C. faces Germany’s Leonardo Di Stefano (17-7, 14 KOs) for the WBA Continental USA middleweight title.

The scheduled heavyweight bout featuring Brandon Moore (19-1, 10 KOs) against Donald Haynesworth (19-10-1, 17 KOS), and a flyweight matchup between Jasmine Hampton (2-0, 2 KOs) and Yazmin Martinez Benavides (6-9, 1 KO) were not included in the final lineup the promotion sent out following the weigh-ins.

How to watch: Gonzalez vs Perez streams live on DAZN, starting at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT.

Gonzalez vs Perez results

Main card (DAZN, 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT)

Jonathan Gonzalez vs. Abraham R Perez

Joshua Pagan vs. Rodolfo Bustamante Salazar

Jaquan McElroy vs. Damian Munoz

Caleb Tirado vs. Osmar Rodriguez

Prelims (Wynn Network, 2:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. PT)

Troy Isley vs. Leonardo Di Stefano

Lance Smith vs. Jovanis Rodriguez

Sardius Simmons vs. Walter Burns

Shannel Butler vs. Mayerlin Rivas

Bryant Jennings vs. Robert Simm

Gonzalez vs Perez live blog June 14, 2026 12:01 AM EDT Gonzalez vs Perez – Final Face Off Check out the final face-off between Jonathan “Bomba” Gonzalez and Abraham Perez as they square off at the weigh-ins.