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Live results: Jonathan Gonzalez defends title against Abraham Perez

Jonathan "Bomba" Gonzalez defends his interim WBA flyweight title against Abraham Perez in Grand Rapids, Michigan

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Jonathan Gonzalez and Abraham Perez at the weigh-in ahead of their bout
Jonathan Gonzalez and Abraham Perez at the weigh-in in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on June 13, 2026. Photo by Stephanie Trapp / Salita Promotions
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Jonathan “Bomba” Gonzalez defends his interim WBA flyweight title against Abraham Perez on Sunday, June 14 at GLC Live at 20 Monroe in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

  • Puerto Rican southpaw Gonzalez (29-4-1, 14 KOs) makes the first defense of his title following a unanimous decision victory over Yankiel Rivera in January.
  • Undefeated Perez (14-0, 7 KOs) of El Paso, Texas, makes his first attempt to become a champion after defeating Esneth Domingo by unanimous decision in April.

Ricardo Sandoval (27-2, 18 KOs) of Montclair, California, is a reigning WBA champion at 112 lbs, who also holds the WBC title in the division.

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In the co-feature, undefeated Grand Rapids native Joshua Pagan (15-0, 5 KOs) defends his WBO NABO lightweight title against Rodolfo Bustamante Salazar (22-1-1, 12 KOs) of Mexico.

On the undercard, Jaquan McElroy (6-0, 2 KOs) of Flint, Michigan, takes on Mexico’s Damian Munoz (4-2, 2 KOs) at middleweight.

The main card opener is a bantamweight bout between Puerto Rico’s Caleb Tirado (1-0) and Osmar Rodriguez (6-6, 2 KOs) of Mexico.

Headlining the prelims, Troy Isley (15-0, 5 KOs) of Washington, D.C. faces Germany’s Leonardo Di Stefano (17-7, 14 KOs) for the WBA Continental USA middleweight title.

The scheduled heavyweight bout featuring Brandon Moore (19-1, 10 KOs) against Donald Haynesworth (19-10-1, 17 KOS), and a flyweight matchup between Jasmine Hampton (2-0, 2 KOs) and Yazmin Martinez Benavides (6-9, 1 KO) were not included in the final lineup the promotion sent out following the weigh-ins.

  • How to watch: Gonzalez vs Perez streams live on DAZN, starting at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT.

Gonzalez vs Perez results

Main card (DAZN, 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT)

  • Jonathan Gonzalez vs. Abraham R Perez
  • Joshua Pagan vs. Rodolfo Bustamante Salazar
  • Jaquan McElroy vs. Damian Munoz
  • Caleb Tirado vs. Osmar Rodriguez

Prelims (Wynn Network, 2:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. PT)

  • Troy Isley vs. Leonardo Di Stefano
  • Lance Smith vs. Jovanis Rodriguez
  • Sardius Simmons vs. Walter Burns
  • Shannel Butler vs. Mayerlin Rivas
  • Bryant Jennings vs. Robert Simm

Gonzalez vs Perez live blog

Gonzalez vs Perez – Final Face Off

Check out the final face-off between Jonathan “Bomba” Gonzalez and Abraham Perez as they square off at the weigh-ins.

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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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