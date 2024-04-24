David Morrell vs Radivoje Kalajdzic joins Crawford-Madrimov confirmed undercard

The light heavyweight bout between David Morrell and Radivoje Kalajdzic has been made official, among other matchups, for Crawford vs Madrimov undercard. The highly anticipated event takes place at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles on August 3.

Minneapolis-based undefeated David Morrell (10-0, 9 KOs) brings to the ring his WBA “Regular” title. In his previous outing last December, the 26-year-old Cuban southpaw stopped Sena Agbeko in the second round.

Serbia’s former world title challenger Radivoje Kalajdzic (29-2, 21 KOs) is coming off the win by knockout in the 10th round against Sullivan Barrera in March. Saint Petersburg, Florida-based 32-year-old challenged Artur Beterbiev for the IBF belt in May 2019, but was stopped in the fifth round.

The Morrell vs Kalajdzic clash was confirmed today at the Crawford vs Madrimov launch press conference in New York.

Australian former world champion Tim Tszyu (24-1, 17 KOs) is expected to face undefeated Vergil Ortiz Jr (20-0, 20 KOs) of Grand Prairie, Texas. The super welterweight bout is to be confirmed subject to the latter’s fight result against Thomas Dulorme on April 27 in Fresno, CA.

Also confirmed for the event a lightweight bout between Miami-based Cuban Andy Cruz (3-0, 1 KOs) and Mexico’s Antonio Moran (30-6-1, 21 KOs). The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds with Cruz’s IBF belt on the line.

The previously reported world title fight between Mexico’s newly-crowned WBA super lightweight champion Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz (26-2-1, 18 KOs) and Renton, Washington-based compatriot Jose “Rayo” Valenzuela (13-2, 9 KOs) has been made official. Also confirmed for Crawford vs Madrimov undercard, a heavyweight bout between former unified WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz (35-2, 22 KOs) of Imperial, California and Jarrell Miller (26-1-1, 22 KOs) of Brooklyn, New York.

The reported trilogy fight between Mexican former world champions Leo Santa Cruz (38-2-1, 19 KOs) and Abner Mares (31-3-2, 15 KOs) is yet to be confirmed.

In the main event, undefeated three-division world champion Terence Crawford (40-0, 31 KOs) of Omaha, Nebraska moves a weight class to challenge Indio, California-based unbeaten Israil Madrimov (10-0-1, 7 KOs) of Uzbekistan. The world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds with the latter’s WBA light middleweight title at stake.

With the venue officially set as BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, Crawford vs Madrimov ticket is expected to be confirmed shortly. PPV live stream is expected on DAZN and other platforms.