Terence Crawford to face Israil Madrimov in Los Angeles in August

BoxingNews
By Parviz Iskenderov
Terence Crawford | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions
Two-division undisputed champion Terence Crawford has his next fight reportedly scheduled for Saturday, August 3 in Los Angeles, where he faces Israil Madrimov. The former undisputed welterweight champion of Omaha, Nebraska moves up a weight class to challenge the newly-crowned WBA junior middleweight champion of Uzbekistan.

Undefeated 36-year-old southpaw Terence Crawford (40-0, 31 KOs) hasn’t fought since last July, when he stopped Errol Spence Jr in the ninth round to collect all belts at 147 lbs. Indio, California-based unbeaten 29-year-old Israil Madrimov (10-0-1, 7 KOs) claimed the vacant WBA 154 lbs title via fifth-round TKO against Magomed Kurbanov in March.

The fight was reported by ESPN, citing sources. According to the report, the formal announcement is expected at the next Wednesday’s press conference in New York.

In addition, today Matchroom Boxing sent out a media alert for a “major world title” press conference held in New York on Wednesday, April 24 from 11 am.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

