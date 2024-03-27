Subscribe
Vergil Ortiz Jr vs Thomas Dulorme co-feature to Ramirez-Barthelemy

Vergil Ortiz Jr faces Thomas Dulorme live on DAZN from Fresno, CA

By Parviz Iskenderov
Vergil Ortiz Jr faces Thomas Dulorme in Fresno, CA
Vergil Ortiz Jr | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Undefeated Vergil Ortiz Jr is set for his next fight against former title challenger Thomas Dulorme live from Save Mart Center in Fresno, CA on Saturday, April 27. The pair battles it out in the co-feature on the card topped by Jose Ramirez vs Rances Barthelemy. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at super welterweight.

Vergil Ortiz Jr (20-0, 20 KOs) goes through the ropes for the second time this year. The 26-year-old native of Grand Prairie, Texas made his ring return in January in Las Vegas, where he stopped Fredrick Lawson in the first round.

“I have spent a few weeks in Fresno in 2023 and I grew to love the city,” said Ortiz Jr. “I’m looking forward to putting on a great show for the fans out there, and I am content that we are staying active. 2024 is looking to be a great year for me.”

Carolina, Puerto Rico-based Thomas Dulorme (26-6-1, 17 KOs) last fought back in June 2022, when he KO’d Abrahan Peralta in the third round. In April 2015, the Marigot, Saint Martin’s 34 year-old challenged Terence Crawford for the vacant WBO super lightweight title, but was stopped in the sixth round.

“I’ve been waiting for another big fight and this is exactly what I have wanted,” said Dulorme. “Vergil is a good fighter. I know him very well from years of training alongside him. One thing I can say is that the fans are going to get an all-out war!”

In the main event, former unified super lightweight champion Jose Ramirez (28-1, 18 KOs) of Avenal, California takes on Las Vegas-based former two-division world champion Rances Barthelemy (30-2-1, 15 KOs) of Cuba.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

