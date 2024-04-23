Crawford vs Madrimov venue & undercard bouts reported

Two stadiums have been named as the venue for Terence Crawford vs Israil Madrimov on Saturday, August 3. The world championship bout reportedly takes place at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles. Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California was initially indicated as the place to host the showdown.

Undefeated Terence Crawford (40-0, 31 KOs) is a former undisputed super lightweight and welterweight king, and the former WBO 135 lbs titleholder The 36-year-old southpaw of Omaha, Nebraska looks to become world champion in his fourth weight class.

Indio, California-based Israil Madrimov (10-0-1, 7 KOs) is a newly-crowned WBA light middleweight champion. Uzbekistan’s unbeaten 29-year-old makes the first defense of his belt.

ESPN’s Salvador Rodriguez first reported LA Galaxy’s home, Dignity Health Sports Park, as the place for the Crawford vs Madrimov clash via post on X. In the following post the venue was corrected to BMO Stadium, home to LAFC.

According to Rodriguez’s first post, two bouts have been set for Crawford vs Madrimov undercard, with the third fight to be confirmed.

Mexico’s newly-crowned WBA super lightweight champion Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz (26-2-1, 18 KOs) makes his first title defense against Renton, Washington-based compatriot Jose “Rayo” Valenzuela (13-2, 9 KOs). Mexican former world champions, Rosemead, California-based Leo Santa Cruz (38-2-1, 19 KOs) and Montebello, California-based Abner Mares (31-3-2, 15 KOs) meet in their trilogy fight. The bout between former unified WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz (35-2, 22 KOs) of Imperial, California and Brooklyn’s Jarrell Miller (26-1-1, 22 KOs) is to be confirmed.

The official announcement is expected on Wednesday, April 24 at the press conference in New York.