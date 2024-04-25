Subscribe
Tim Tszyu to face Vergil Ortiz Jr on Crawford vs Madrimov card in LA

Tim Tszyu vs Vergil Ortiz Jr to be confirmed, subject to the latter's fight result against Thomas Dulorme

By Parviz Iskenderov
Tim Tszyu vs Vergil Ortiz Jr joins on Crawford vs Madrimov undercard
Tim Tszyu after his fight against Sebastian Fundora | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions
Tim Tszyu is scheduled for his next fight on Saturday, August 3 at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles. The Australian former world champion faces American undefeated super welterweight contender Vergil Ortiz Jr. The pair battles it out on the card topped by Terence Crawford vs Israil Madrimov.

The Tszyu vs Ortiz clash was confirmed today at the press conference in New York. Prior to the event, the latter has to go through Thomas Dulorme in this Saturday’s (April 27) bout in Fresno.

Sydney’s 29-year-old Tim Tszyu (24-1, 17 KOs) lost his WBO 154-pound title by split decision against Sebastian Fundora in March. 26-year-old Vergil Ortiz Jr (20-0, 20 KOs) of Grand Prairie, Texas stopped Fredrick Lawson in the first round last time out in January.

In the main event, Terence Crawford (40-0, 31 KOs) challenges Israil Madrimov (10-0-1, 7 KOs). The contest features Omaha’s undefeated two-weight undisputed king and three-division world champion up against Indio, California-based unbeaten WBA light middleweight champion of Uzbekistan. In addition, the interim WBO belt is on the line.

Among other Crawford vs Madrimov undercard bouts, Isaac Cruz (26-2-1, 18 KOs) defends his WBA super lightweight title against Renton, Washington-based fellow-Mexican Jose Valenzuela (13-2, 9 KOs). Miami-based Cuban Andy Cruz (3-0, 1 KOs) defends his IBF International lightweight belt against Mexico’s Antonio Moran (30-6-1, 21 KOs).

Plus, former unified WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz (35-2, 22 KOs) of Imperial, California takes on Jarrell Miller (26-1-1, 22 KOs) of Brooklyn, New York. In addition, Minneapolis-based undefeated Cuban David Morrell (10-0, 9 KOs) defends his WBA “Regular” light heavyweight strap against former title challenger Radivoje Kalajdzic (29-2, 21 KOs) of Serbia.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

