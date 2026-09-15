Live results: Dana White’s Contender Series Season 10, Week 6

Following Week 5, Dana White’s Contender Series Season 10, Week 6 airs live tonight (Tuesday, September 15) from Meta APEX in Las Vegas. The card features rising MMA fighters looking to earn a contract with the UFC.

The main event is a welterweight bout between Zevan Hunt (7-0), fighting out of Edmond, Oklahoma, and Mayton Perea (8-3) of Ecuador.

The co-main event is a middleweight matchup between Oscar Ravello (13-3-1) of Peru and Igor Cavalcanti (13-2) of Brazil.

How to watch: Live on Paramount+ at 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT.

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Other bouts include:

Lightweight contest features Ednilson Santos (14-7-1) of Brazil against Akbar Abdullaev (13-0) of Kyrgyzstan.

Middleweight battle pits Luis Hernandez (7-0) of Miami, Florida, against France’s Hugo Guillon (7-1).

Featherweight matchup features Tyshawn Williams (8-0) of Baltimore, Maryland, against Brazil’s Antonio Monteiro (18-5-1).

DWCS Season 10, Week 6 results

(7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT)

Zevan Hunt vs. Mayton Perea

Oscar Ravello vs. Igor Cavalcanti

Ednilson Santos vs. Akbar Abdullaev

Luis Hernandez vs. Hugo Guillon

Tyshawn Williams vs. Antonio Monteiro

DWCS Season 10, Week 6 live blog September 15, 2026 12:00 AM EDT Week 5 Highlights In case you missed it, watch some of the highlights from the previous event.