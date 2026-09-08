Live results: Dana White’s Contender Series Season 10, Week 5

Following Week 4, Dana White’s Contender Series Season 10, Week 5 airs live tonight (Tuesday, September 8) from Meta APEX in Las Vegas, NV. The event features rising MMA fighters looking to earn a contract with the UFC.

Headlining the card, Quentin Pasley (3-0) of New Haven, Connecticut, faces Albania’s Arlind Berisha (5-0) in a light heavyweight bout.

The co-main event is a welterweight matchup between Isaac Moreno (8-0) of Houston, Texas, and Brazil’s Reginaldo Junior (11-1).

How to watch: Live on Paramount+ at 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT.

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Other bouts include:

A 189-pound contest features Slovakia’s Martin Kozak (6-0) against Christian Echols (8-4) of Cullman, Alabama, who missed weight by three pounds.

A bantamweight battle pits South Korea’s Kwon Won Il (14-6) against Brazil’s Apollo Gomes (12-2).

A flyweight matchup features Colton Loud (7-1) of Fort Worth, Texas, against Christian Natividad (9-0) of Ewa Beach, Hawaii.

DWCS Season 10, Week 5 results

Quentin Pasley vs. Arlind Berisha

Isaac Moreno vs. Reginaldo Junior

Martin Kozak vs. Christian Echols

Kwon Won Il vs. Apollo Gomes

Colton Loud vs. Christian Natividad

DWCS Season 10, Week 5 live blog September 8, 2026 12:00 AM EDT Week 4 Highlights In case you missed it, watch some of the best moments from the previous event.