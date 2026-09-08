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Live results: Dana White’s Contender Series Season 10, Week 5

Dana White's Contender Series Season 10, Week 5 features rising MMA fighters looking to earn a contract with the UFC

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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UFC Octagon set up at Meta APEX in Las Vegas
The UFC Octagon set up at Meta APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, on July 10, 2020. Photo by Chris Unger / Sciaffo LLC
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Following Week 4, Dana White’s Contender Series Season 10, Week 5 airs live tonight (Tuesday, September 8) from Meta APEX in Las Vegas, NV. The event features rising MMA fighters looking to earn a contract with the UFC.

  • Headlining the card, Quentin Pasley (3-0) of New Haven, Connecticut, faces Albania’s Arlind Berisha (5-0) in a light heavyweight bout.
  • The co-main event is a welterweight matchup between Isaac Moreno (8-0) of Houston, Texas, and Brazil’s Reginaldo Junior (11-1).

How to watch: Live on Paramount+ at 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT.

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Other bouts include:

  • A 189-pound contest features Slovakia’s Martin Kozak (6-0) against Christian Echols (8-4) of Cullman, Alabama, who missed weight by three pounds.
  • A bantamweight battle pits South Korea’s Kwon Won Il (14-6) against Brazil’s Apollo Gomes (12-2).
  • A flyweight matchup features Colton Loud (7-1) of Fort Worth, Texas, against Christian Natividad (9-0) of Ewa Beach, Hawaii.

DWCS Season 10, Week 5 results

  • Quentin Pasley vs. Arlind Berisha
  • Isaac Moreno vs. Reginaldo Junior
  • Martin Kozak vs. Christian Echols
  • Kwon Won Il vs. Apollo Gomes
  • Colton Loud vs. Christian Natividad

DWCS Season 10, Week 5 live blog

Week 4 Highlights

In case you missed it, watch some of the best moments from the previous event.

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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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