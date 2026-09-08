Live results: Dana White’s Contender Series Season 10, Week 5

Following Week 4, Dana White’s Contender Series Season 10, Week 5 airs live tonight (Tuesday, September 8) from Meta APEX in Las Vegas, NV. The event features rising MMA fighters looking to earn a contract with the UFC.
- Headlining the card, Quentin Pasley (3-0) of New Haven, Connecticut, faces Albania’s Arlind Berisha (5-0) in a light heavyweight bout.
- The co-main event is a welterweight matchup between Isaac Moreno (8-0) of Houston, Texas, and Brazil’s Reginaldo Junior (11-1).
How to watch: Live on Paramount+ at 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT.
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Other bouts include:
- A 189-pound contest features Slovakia’s Martin Kozak (6-0) against Christian Echols (8-4) of Cullman, Alabama, who missed weight by three pounds.
- A bantamweight battle pits South Korea’s Kwon Won Il (14-6) against Brazil’s Apollo Gomes (12-2).
- A flyweight matchup features Colton Loud (7-1) of Fort Worth, Texas, against Christian Natividad (9-0) of Ewa Beach, Hawaii.
DWCS Season 10, Week 5 results
- Quentin Pasley vs. Arlind Berisha
- Isaac Moreno vs. Reginaldo Junior
- Martin Kozak vs. Christian Echols
- Kwon Won Il vs. Apollo Gomes
- Colton Loud vs. Christian Natividad
DWCS Season 10, Week 5 live blog
Week 4 Highlights
In case you missed it, watch some of the best moments from the previous event.
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