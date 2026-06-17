Collazo vs Canoy undercard: Abdullaev faces Velazquez, Edwards meets Payton

The full list of undercard bouts is set for Golden Boy’s upcoming event, Collazo vs Canoy, this Saturday, June 20 at Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, California.

Among the matchups on DAZN, Uzbekistan’s Ruslan Abdullaev (4-0, 2 KOs) faces Orestes Velazquez (8-1, 7 KOs) of Cuba in a 10-round super lightweight clash.

Plus, Joshua Edwards (6-0, 5 KOs) of Houston, Texas, takes on Garreth Payton (7-2, 4 KOs) in an eight-round heavyweight contest that kicks off the stream.

In the 12-round main event, unbeaten Puerto Rican Oscar Collazo (14-0, 11 KOs) of Newark, New Jersey, makes the fourth defense of his unified WBA and WBO minimumweight titles against Joey Canoy (25-5-2, 15 KOs) of the Philippines.

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In the previously confirmed co-main event, Mexico’s Yair Gallardo (11-0, 9 KOs) faces Buneet Bisla (14-1, 7 KOs) of Canada in a 10-round light heavyweight bout.

Headlining the prelims, Cayden Griffiths (8-0, 7 KOs) of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and Mexico’s Alan Edgar Ayala Crisosto (12-6, 8 KOs) square off in an eight-round welterweight bout.

An eight-round super lightweight contest pits Daniel Garcia (13-0, 10 KOs) of Denver, Colorado, against Christopher Rodriguez (13-2-1, 11 KOs) of Miami, Florida.

Kicking off the action, Lorenzo Garcia of Denver, Colorado, makes his professional debut in a four-round super lightweight bout against Tylan Gilmore-Smith (1-0-1) of Columbus, Ohio.

Previously expected to make his ring appearance on the night, Grant Flores (13-0, 9 KOs) of Thermal, California, is not featured on the event page on the promotion’s website or BoxRec, as of writing.

Current Collazo vs Canoy fight card

Main card

Oscar Collazo (14-0, 11 KOs) vs. Joey Canoy (25-5-2, 15 KOs), 12 rounds, Collazo’s unified WBA and WBO minimumweight titles

Yair Gallardo (11-0, 9 KOs) vs. Buneet Bisla (14-1, 7 KOs), 10 rounds, light heavyweight

Ruslan Abdullaev (4-0, 2 KOs) vs. Orestes Velazquez (8-1, 7 KOs), 10 rounds, super lightweight

Joshua Edwards (6-0, 5 KOs) vs. Garreth Payton (7-2, 4 KOs), 8 rounds, heavyweight

Prelims

Cayden Griffiths (8-0, 7 KOs) vs. Alan Edgar Ayala Crisosto (12-6, 8 KOs), 8 rounds, welterweight

Daniel Garcia (13-0, 10 KOs) vs. Christopher Rodriguez (13-2-1, 11 KOs), 8 rounds, super lightweight

Lorenzo Garcia vs. Tylan Gilmore-Smith (1-0, KOs), 4 rounds, super lightweight