Oscar Collazo faces Joey Canoy in Oceanside, CA in June

Oscar Collazo faces Joey Canoy on Saturday, June 20 at Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, CA. Collazo puts his unified WBA and WBO minimumweight titles on the line. Tickets for the event are on sale via AXS.

Unbeaten Puerto Rican Collazo (14-0, 11 KOs) makes the fourth defense of his belts. In his previous outing in March, the 29-year-old southpaw from Newark, NJ defeated Jesus Haro by sixth-round RTD.

Canoy (25-5-2, 15 KOs) of the Philippines makes his U.S. debut and his first attempt to claim major belts. The 32-year-old southpaw comes off a unanimous decision victory over Pablito Balidio in March, which marked his eighth win in a row.

The championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

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“I’m so excited to be back in the ring this June 20th against a great and proven opponent like Joey Canoy,” Collazo said. “Fights like these are what keep my career going and motivate me to give my all in every training camp and every fight night.”

“I’m always grateful to Miguel Cotto Promotions and Golden Boy Promotions for keeping me active and for working to get me the best fights for my career. We remain focused, hungry, and ready for another great challenge.”

Canoy said, “I have been dreaming about this all my life. Thank you to my team Sanman boxing and Miguel Cotto promotions for giving me a chance to fight for my dream. I am training hard and I have a month to go. I will do everything to get an upset.”

The bouts featured on the Collazo vs Canoy undercard are expected to be announced shortly.