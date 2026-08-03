Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz to face Nestor Bravo in September

Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz is expected to face Nestor Bravo on September 19, with potential venues in Arizona or San Diego being considered to host the event.

Mexico’s interim WBC super lightweight champion Cruz (28-3-2, 18 KOs) comes off a majority draw with Lamont Roach Jr. last December.

Puerto Rico’s Bravo (24-1, 17 KOs) won his previous bout in January by second-round knockout against Pedro Campa.

The fight was reported by Mike Coppinger on Inside The Ring. Premier Boxing Champions (PBC), which has promoted Cruz’s previous bouts, has yet to make an official announcement.

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In June, it was reported that Cruz would challenge reigning WBA 140-pound champion Gary Antuanne Russell (19-1, 17 KOs) in August or September in Las Vegas, but the fight did not materialize.

The Cruz vs Bravo matchup is expected to stream live on Prime Video, as well as on DAZN following PBC’s recent deal with the streaming service.

Further details, including official confirmation, are expected to follow.