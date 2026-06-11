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Yair Gallardo faces Buneet Bisla in co-feature to Collazo vs Canoy

Yair Gallardo and Buneet Bisla square off in a light heavyweight bout at Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, California

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Yair Gallardo poses in the ring after his victory over Carlos Miranda
Yair Gallardo poses in the ring after his victory over Carlos Miranda at Honda Center in Anaheim, California, on February 15, 2025. Photo by Cris Esqueda / Golden Boy Boxing

Yair Gallardo faces Buneet Bisla on Saturday, June 20, at Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, CA. The two fighters square off in a 10-round light heavyweight bout. The contest serves as the co-feature to Oscar Collazo’s title defense against Joey Canoy.

  • Mexico’s unbeaten 22-year-old Gallardo (11-0, 9 KOs) makes his second ring appearance of the year, following a first-round knockout victory over Elio Heraldo Trosch in April.
  • Canada’s 28-year-old Bisla targets his eighth win in a row, having defeated Edwin Espinosa Cigarroa by unanimous decision in his previous bout in March.

“I am very happy and grateful to Golden Boy and Miguel Cotto for this opportunity to fight as a co-main event in this great event alongside Oscar Collazo, whom I admire and look at as an example to follow,” Gallardo said during a media workout on Wednesday.

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“Bisla is a technical fighter who knows how to use his distance, but we have prepared to the maximum to achieve a great victory and look great for all my fans in Mexico. For me, it is a pride to represent all my Mexicans, and on June 20 they will see a great version of me and the world will remember my name.”

Headlining the event, unbeaten Puerto Rican Oscar Collazo (14-0, 11 KOs) of Newark, NJ, makes the fourth defense of his belts against Filipino contender Joey Canoy (25-5-2, 15 KOs).

The undercard is scheduled to feature the likes of Grant Flores (13-0, 9 KOs), Cayden Griffiths (8-0, 7 KOs), Ruslan Abdullaev (4-0, 2 KOs), Joshua Edwards (6-0, 5 KOs), and Daniel Garcia (13-0, 10 KOs), among others.

The finalized lineup is expected to be announced shortly.

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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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