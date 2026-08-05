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Noche UFC 3 main event: Yair Rodriguez faces Jean Silva

Also added to the card are David Martinez vs Dan Ige and Ignacio Bahamondes vs Muslim Salikhov

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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UFC Octagon setup inside arena
UFC Octagon setup at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, NSW, Australia on February 9, 2025. Photo by FIGHTMAG

The featherweight bout between former interim champion Yair Rodriguez and Jean Silva is confirmed as the Noche UFC 3 main event. The third annual event takes place at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, on Saturday, September 12.

  • Mexico’s Rodriguez (20-5, 1 NC) won his previous bout last April by unanimous decision against Patricio Pitbull, bouncing back from defeats against Brian Ortega and Alexander Volkanovski.
  • Brazil’s Silva (17-3) comes off a unanimous decision victory over Arnold Allen in January, rebounding from a stoppage loss to Diego Lopes.

The promotion announced the Rodriguez vs Silva matchup as the Noche UFC 3 main event on Tuesday.

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In addition to the six previously announced bouts, the promotion also added:

  • A bantamweight bout between Mexico’s David Martinez (14-1) and Hawaii’s Dan Ige (19-11).
  • A welterweight bout between Chile’s Ignacio Bahamondes (17-7) and Muslim Salikhov (22-6).

The card will stream live on Paramount+. Tickets for the event are on sale via Ticketmaster.

Current fight card

  • Yair Rodriguez (21-5) vs. Jean Silva (17-3), featherweight
  • Waldo Cortes Acosta (17-3) vs. Curtis Blaydes (19-6), heavyweight
  • Manon Fiorot (13-2) vs. Alexa Grasso (17-5-1), women’s flyweight
  • Brandon Moreno (23-10-2) vs. Joseph Morales (15-2), flyweight
  • Tim Elliott (22-14-1) vs. Edgar Cháirez (14-6), flyweight
  • Kelvin Gastelum (21-11) vs. Yousri Belgaroui (10-3), middleweight
  • JJ Aldrich (15-7) vs. Regina Tarin (8-0), flyweight
  • David Martinez (14-1) vs. Dan Ige (19-11), bantamweight
  • Ignacio Bahamondes (17-7) vs. Muslim Salikhov (22-6), welterweight
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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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