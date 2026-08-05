Noche UFC 3 main event: Yair Rodriguez faces Jean Silva

The featherweight bout between former interim champion Yair Rodriguez and Jean Silva is confirmed as the Noche UFC 3 main event. The third annual event takes place at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, on Saturday, September 12.
- Mexico’s Rodriguez (20-5, 1 NC) won his previous bout last April by unanimous decision against Patricio Pitbull, bouncing back from defeats against Brian Ortega and Alexander Volkanovski.
- Brazil’s Silva (17-3) comes off a unanimous decision victory over Arnold Allen in January, rebounding from a stoppage loss to Diego Lopes.
The promotion announced the Rodriguez vs Silva matchup as the Noche UFC 3 main event on Tuesday.
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In addition to the six previously announced bouts, the promotion also added:
- A bantamweight bout between Mexico’s David Martinez (14-1) and Hawaii’s Dan Ige (19-11).
- A welterweight bout between Chile’s Ignacio Bahamondes (17-7) and Muslim Salikhov (22-6).
The card will stream live on Paramount+. Tickets for the event are on sale via Ticketmaster.
Current fight card
- Yair Rodriguez (21-5) vs. Jean Silva (17-3), featherweight
- Waldo Cortes Acosta (17-3) vs. Curtis Blaydes (19-6), heavyweight
- Manon Fiorot (13-2) vs. Alexa Grasso (17-5-1), women’s flyweight
- Brandon Moreno (23-10-2) vs. Joseph Morales (15-2), flyweight
- Tim Elliott (22-14-1) vs. Edgar Cháirez (14-6), flyweight
- Kelvin Gastelum (21-11) vs. Yousri Belgaroui (10-3), middleweight
- JJ Aldrich (15-7) vs. Regina Tarin (8-0), flyweight
- David Martinez (14-1) vs. Dan Ige (19-11), bantamweight
- Ignacio Bahamondes (17-7) vs. Muslim Salikhov (22-6), welterweight