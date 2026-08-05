Noche UFC 3 main event: Yair Rodriguez faces Jean Silva

The featherweight bout between former interim champion Yair Rodriguez and Jean Silva is confirmed as the Noche UFC 3 main event. The third annual event takes place at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, on Saturday, September 12.

Mexico’s Rodriguez (20-5, 1 NC) won his previous bout last April by unanimous decision against Patricio Pitbull, bouncing back from defeats against Brian Ortega and Alexander Volkanovski.

Brazil’s Silva (17-3) comes off a unanimous decision victory over Arnold Allen in January, rebounding from a stoppage loss to Diego Lopes.

The promotion announced the Rodriguez vs Silva matchup as the Noche UFC 3 main event on Tuesday.

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In addition to the six previously announced bouts, the promotion also added:

A bantamweight bout between Mexico’s David Martinez (14-1) and Hawaii’s Dan Ige (19-11).

A welterweight bout between Chile’s Ignacio Bahamondes (17-7) and Muslim Salikhov (22-6).

The card will stream live on Paramount+. Tickets for the event are on sale via Ticketmaster.

Current fight card