Jake Paul wants Nate Diaz for MMA debut, plans boxing return

Jake Paul plans his return to the ring while targeting an MMA debut against Nate Diaz. In a video released to announce the MVP and PFL merger, the YouTuber-turned-pro boxer said he is in talks with multiple opponents for his next boxing fight.

“And yes, I’ve been talking about MMA and doing it for a long time, but it’s official,” Paul said. “Now, with this new partnership [MVP and PFL], I’m going to get into the cage. Nate Diaz, stop ducking.”

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Previous boxing match

Jake Paul (boxing 12-2, 7 KOs) of Cleveland, Ohio, and Nate Diaz (MMA 21-14, boxing 1-1) of Stockton, California, previously faced off in the boxing ring three years ago in Dallas, Texas. Paul defeated Diaz by unanimous decision after 10 rounds at cruiserweight.

“We need to make this [MMA fight] happen for sport, to change the world, to change the history and the landscape of combat sports forever. But don’t worry, I am still boxing.”

Latest fight results

Paul, 29, has not fought since last December, when he suffered a knockout loss to Anthony Joshua in their heavyweight boxing match.

Diaz, 41, returned to MMA in May, suffering a second-round stoppage defeat against Mike Perry.

“Everyone’s asking me, Jake, when are you coming back? And it is as soon as possible. We are in contract talks and negotiations with multiple opponents.”

“So, it’s time to box and then kick Nate Diaz’s ass in MMA.”

Further details are expected to be announced shortly.