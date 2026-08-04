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Jai Opetaia faces Noel Mikaelian in co-feature to Ryan Garcia vs Conor Benn

Former two-time IBF cruiserweight champion Opetaia holds The Ring and Zuffa Boxing belts, while Mikaelian regained the WBC title last December

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Jai Opetaia backstage before his bout
Jai Opetaia backstage before his bout at Meta APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, on March 8, 2026. Photo by Cooper Neill / Zuffa Boxing

Jai Opetaia faces Noel Mikaelian on Saturday, September 12 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The cruiserweight bout serves as the co-feature to Ryan Garcia vs Conor Benn.

Previously reported to compete at the event, Australia’s Opetaia (30-0, 23 KOs) returns to the ring after defeating Brandon Glanton by unanimous decision in March. With the victory, the former two-time IBF champion earned the inaugural Zuffa Boxing belt and retained The Ring strap.

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Armenia’s Mikaelian (28-3, 12 KOs) regained the WBC title last December, defeating Badou Jack by unanimous decision in their rematch. In March, it was announced that he was offered a fight against Lyubomyr Pinchuk in June, but the bout did not materialize.

Tickets for the event are on sale via AXS.com.

What they’re saying

“This is a huge card, and I look forward to showing the world once again why I’m the best cruiserweight on the planet,” Opetaia said. “Credit to Noel for stepping up to the plate while others – yes, David Benavidez, I’m talking about you – continue to run and hide.”

Mikaelian said, “When I step into the ring on September 12 against Jai Opetaia in Las Vegas, I intend to defend my world championship. This is the fight I’ve wanted since becoming a two-time world champion, and I’m ready to deliver. I haven’t fought since December 2025 because of circumstances outside of my control. I refused to stay inactive. Champions are meant to defend their titles, and that’s exactly what I’m prepared to do.”

  • In the main event, Ryan Garcia (25-2, 20 KOs) of Victorville, California, makes the first defense of his WBC welterweight title against Conor Benn (25-1, 14 KOs) of the UK.

Other bouts featured on the card are expected to be announced shortly.

How to watch

  • Zuffa Boxing announced that the event will stream live on Paramount+ “at no additional cost to subscribers in all markets globally outside of the UK and Ireland.”
  • This is understood to include the U.S., Australia, and other countries where Paramount+ is available.
  • In the UK and Ireland, the card will stream via DAZN PPV.
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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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