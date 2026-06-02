Six fighters announced for Collazo vs Canoy undercard

Grant Flores, Cayden Griffiths, Yair Gallardo, Ruslan Abdullaev, Joshua Edwards, and Daniel Garcia join the action on Saturday, June 20 at Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, CA. The Golden Boy fight card is headlined by Oscar Collazo defending his unified WBA and WBO minimumweight titles against Joey Canoy.

The promotion announced the six fighters for the Collazo vs Canoy undercard via social media on Monday. Their respective opponents are expected to be confirmed shortly.

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Grant Flores (13-0, 9 KOs) of Thermal, California is fresh off a unanimous decision victory over Rashid Stevens in March.

Cayden Griffiths (8-0, 7 KOs) of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania won his previous bout also in March by a first-round knockout over Omar Gutierrez.

Yair Gallardo (11-0, 9 KOs) of Mexico returns to the ring following a first-round knockout win against Elio Heraldo Trosch in April.

Ruslan Abdullaev (4-0, 2 KOs) of Uzbekistan last fought in March, scoring a fifth-round knockout against Eduardo Abreu.

Joshua Edwards (6-0, 5 KOs) of Houston, Texas defeated Brandon Colantonio by unanimous decision in February.

Daniel Garcia (13-0, 10 KOs) of Denver, Colorado won his previous bout in March by a second-round knockout against Blas Caro.

In the main event, unbeaten Puerto Rican Oscar Collazo (14-0, 11 KOs) of Newark, NJ makes the fourth defense of his belts against Filipino contender Joey Canoy (25-5-2, 15 KOs).

The full fight card is expected to be announced shortly.