Pacheco vs Fulghum confirmed for November in Carson

The bout between Diego Pacheco and Darius Fulghum has been confirmed for November 14 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. The contest headlines the latest edition of “The Fight,” live on DAZN, TNT, and truTV.

The super middleweight matchup pits undefeated 25-year-old Los Angeles native Pacheco (26-0, 19 KOs) against 30-year-old Fulghum (15-1-1, 13 KOs) of El Paso, Texas.

Pacheco puts his WBO International and WBC Silver titles on the line.

The bout was previously reported in September. On Friday, Matchroom Boxing officially announced the clash.

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What they’re saying

“I’m excited to be fighting in Los Angeles again,” Pacheco said. “I just fought here in July and came away with a knockout win. Every time I’ve fought in Los Angeles, I’ve knocked out my opponent, so I’m looking forward to continuing that streak and putting on another great performance for my hometown fans.”

“Darius Fulghum is a talented and hungry fighter, and I respect what he brings to the ring. I know he sees this as his opportunity, but I see it as another step toward becoming a world champion. I’m preparing for the best version of him, and on fight night, I’m going to remind everyone why I’m one of the top fighters in the division.”

“Fighting on TNT and DAZN is a big opportunity for me to introduce myself to a wider audience. I’ve worked my entire life for moments like this, and I’m ready to show everyone watching that I belong among the best fighters in the world.”

Fulghum said, “I’m extremely excited for the opportunity to face Pacheco. The winner of this fight puts us at the door of a world title opportunity. Something we both have been dreaming of. The stakes are high and November 14, I’m leaving no doubt. I’m putting everything on the line and the fans will see the best version of DFG.”

“There is no better opportunity to showcase myself than in his backyard of Los Angeles and live on TNT and DAZN. I’m bringing the DFG army with me and we’re going to show out for this one. The stage is set for me to emerge as a future World champion.”

The bouts featured on the Pacheco vs Fulghum undercard are expected to be announced shortly.

Tickets for the event go on sale October 6 at 10:00 a.m. via AXS.com and Events365.com, following a pre-sale starting a day earlier.