Live results: O’Shaquie Foster beats Raymond Ford to retain title – Video

O’Shaquie Foster defends his WBC super featherweight title against Ray Ford tonight, Saturday, May 30, live from the Fertitta Center in Houston, TX.

Foster (24-3, 12 KOs) of Orange, TX makes the first defense of his 130-pound title during his second reign. In his previous bout last December, the 32-year-old defeated Stephen Fulton by unanimous decision to win the interim WBC 135-pound title after Fulton missed weight.

Former WBA featherweight titleholder Ford (18-1-1, 8 KOs) of Camden, NJ looks to become a champion in his second weight class. The 27-year-old southpaw comes off a unanimous decision victory over Abraham Nova last August, which marked his third win in a row.

The championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Advertisement

The co-feature is a 10-round super lightweight bout between San Francisco’s Charlie Sheehy (12-0, 7 KOs) and Nike Theran (20-2, 14 KOs) of Colombia.

An eight-round super welterweight undercard bout pits Omari Jones (6-0, 4 KOs) of Orlando, Florida against Diego Osuna Zuniga (9-0, 6 KOs) of Des Moines, Iowa.

In the telecast opener, Mexico’s Miguel Flores (29-5-1, 13 KOs) and Javon Woodard Jr. (16-2, 14 KOs) of Raleigh, North Carolina, square off in a 10-round featherweight bout.

Foster vs Ford results

Main card

O’Shaquie Foster def. Raymond Ford by majority decision (118-110, 116-112, 114-114) | Watch video

Charlie Sheehy def. Nike Theran by TKO (R9, 1:51)

Omari Jones def. Diego Osuna Zuniga by unanimous decision (80-71, 80-71, 80-71)

Javon Woodard Jr. def. Miguel Flores by TKO (R8, 2:31)

Prelims

Zaquin Moses def. Travis Crawford by unanimous decision (60-54, 60-54, 60-54)

Jahyden Britton def. Najee West by TKO (R4, 2:58)

Frank Espinoza def. Bryce Blackwell by TKO (R4, 0:10)

Julian Montalvo def. Maximus Moya by TKO (R4, 2:16)

Foster vs Ford live blog May 31, 2026 12:45 AM EDT O'Shaquie Foster & Shakur Stevenson Face Off Shakur Stevenson entered the ring to face off with O’Shaquie Foster following his victory over Raymond Ford. May 30, 2026 11:59 PM EDT O'Shaquie Foster defeats Raymond Ford by decision O’Shaquie Foster (25-3, 12 KOs) defeats Raymond Ford (18-2-1, 8 KOs) by majority decision to retain his WBC super featherweight title. The judges scored the fight 118-110, 116-112, and 114-114. O'Shaquie Foster during his bout against Raymond Ford at the Fertitta Center in Houston, TX on May 30, 2026. Photo by Zachariah Delgado / Matchroom Boxing May 30, 2026 11:23 PM EDT Main Event – Foster vs Ford The main event is underway as two-time WBC super featherweight champion O’Shaquie Foster makes the first defense of his title during his second reign against former WBA featherweight champion Raymond Ford, who looks to become a two-division world champion. O'Shaquie Foster and Raymond Ford during their bout at the Fertitta Center in Houston, TX, on May 30, 2026. Photo by Zachariah Delgado / Matchroom Boxing May 30, 2026 10:45 PM EDT Charlie Sheehy TKOs Nike Theran in ninth round Charlie Sheehy (13-0, 8 KOs) defeats Nike Theran (20-3, 14 KOs) by ninth-round TKO at super lightweight. The stoppage came at 1:51 of the round. Charlie Sheehy knocks down Nike Theran during their bout at the Fertitta Center in Houston, TX on May 30, 2026. Photo by Zachariah Delgado / Matchroom Boxing May 30, 2026 10:07 PM EDT Shakur Stevenson picks Ford over Foster Shakur Stevenson picks Raymond Ford to beat O’Shaquie Foster. May 30, 2026 9:53 PM EDT Omari Jones defeats Diego Osuna Zuniga by decision Omari Jones (7-0, 4 KOs) defeats Diego Osuna Zuniga (9-1, 6 KOs) by unanimous decision at super welterweight. After eight rounds, the judges scored the fight 80-71, 80-71, and 80-71.



On his way to victory, Jones scored a knockdown in the first round. Omari Jones lands a punch during his bout against Diego Osuna Zuniga at the Fertitta Center in Houston, TX on May 30, 2026. Photo by Zachariah Delgado / Matchroom Boxing May 30, 2026 9:01 PM EDT Javon Woodard Jr TKOs Miguel Flores in eighth round Javon Woodard Jr. (17-2, 15 KOs) defeats Miguel Flores (29-6-1, 13 KOs) by eighth-round TKO at super featherweight. Woodard dominated Flores, dropping him and forcing him to take a knee in the final minute of the round.



Flores managed to get back to his feet, but only as the referee completed the count and waved the fight off. The official time was 2:31 of the round.



On his way to victory, Woodard scored one knockdown in the second round and two in the eighth. Javon Woodard Jr. during his bout against Miguel Flores at the Fertitta Center in Houston, TX on May 30, 2026. Photo by Zachariah Delgado / Matchroom Boxing May 30, 2026 8:03 PM EDT Zaquin Moses defeats Travis Crawford by decision Zaquin Moses (7-0, 3 KOs) defeats Travis Crawford (7-7, 2 KOs) by unanimous decision at lightweight. All three judges scored the fight 60-54. Zaquin Moses and Travis Crawford during their bout at the Fertitta Center in Houston, TX on May 30, 2026. Photo by Zachariah Delgado / Matchroom Boxing May 30, 2026 7:03 PM EDT Jahyden Britton TKOs Najee West in fourth round Jahyden Britton (9-0, 6 KOs) defeats Najee West (9-3, 4 KOs) by fourth-round TKO at super middleweight. The stoppage came at 2:58 of the round. Jahyden Britton during his bout against Najee West at the Fertitta Center in Houston, TX on May 30, 2026. Photo by Zachariah Delgado / Matchroom Boxing May 30, 2026 6:34 PM EDT Frank Espinoza TKOs Bryce Blackwell in fourth round Frank Espinoza (4-0, 4 KOs) defeats Bryce Blackwell (4-3, 1 KO) by fourth-round TKO at lightweight. The stoppage came at 0:10 of the round. Frank Espinoza lands a punch during his bout against Bryce Blackwell at the Fertitta Center in Houston, TX on May 30, 2026. Photo by Zachariah Delgado / Matchroom Boxing May 30, 2026 6:02 PM EDT Julian Montalvo TKOs Maximus Moya in fourth round Julian Montalvo (7-0, 5 KOs) defeats Maximus Moya (3-4, 2 KOs) by fourth-round TKO at super featherweight. The stoppage came at 2:16 of the round. Julian Montalvo throws a punch during his bout against Maximus Moya at the Fertitta Center in Houston, TX on May 30, 2026. Photo by Zachariah Delgado / Matchroom Boxing May 30, 2026 4:29 PM EDT Ford vs Nova – Full Fight Watch the full fight featuring Ray Ford as he takes on Abraham Nova last August. May 30, 2026 3:33 PM EDT Foster vs Fulton – Full Fight Watch the full fight featuring O’Shaquie Foster as he faces Stephen Fulton in his previous bout last December. May 30, 2026 12:00 AM EDT Free Prelims The free prelims start at 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT.