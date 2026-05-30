Live results: O’Shaquie Foster beats Raymond Ford to retain title – Video

O’Shaquie Foster defends his WBC super featherweight title against Ray Ford tonight, Saturday, May 30, live from the Fertitta Center in Houston, TX.
- Foster (24-3, 12 KOs) of Orange, TX makes the first defense of his 130-pound title during his second reign. In his previous bout last December, the 32-year-old defeated Stephen Fulton by unanimous decision to win the interim WBC 135-pound title after Fulton missed weight.
- Former WBA featherweight titleholder Ford (18-1-1, 8 KOs) of Camden, NJ looks to become a champion in his second weight class. The 27-year-old southpaw comes off a unanimous decision victory over Abraham Nova last August, which marked his third win in a row.
The championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.
The co-feature is a 10-round super lightweight bout between San Francisco’s Charlie Sheehy (12-0, 7 KOs) and Nike Theran (20-2, 14 KOs) of Colombia.
An eight-round super welterweight undercard bout pits Omari Jones (6-0, 4 KOs) of Orlando, Florida against Diego Osuna Zuniga (9-0, 6 KOs) of Des Moines, Iowa.
In the telecast opener, Mexico’s Miguel Flores (29-5-1, 13 KOs) and Javon Woodard Jr. (16-2, 14 KOs) of Raleigh, North Carolina, square off in a 10-round featherweight bout.
Foster vs Ford results
Main card
- O’Shaquie Foster def. Raymond Ford by majority decision (118-110, 116-112, 114-114) | Watch video
- Charlie Sheehy def. Nike Theran by TKO (R9, 1:51)
- Omari Jones def. Diego Osuna Zuniga by unanimous decision (80-71, 80-71, 80-71)
- Javon Woodard Jr. def. Miguel Flores by TKO (R8, 2:31)
Prelims
- Zaquin Moses def. Travis Crawford by unanimous decision (60-54, 60-54, 60-54)
- Jahyden Britton def. Najee West by TKO (R4, 2:58)
- Frank Espinoza def. Bryce Blackwell by TKO (R4, 0:10)
- Julian Montalvo def. Maximus Moya by TKO (R4, 2:16)
Foster vs Ford live blog
O'Shaquie Foster & Shakur Stevenson Face Off
Shakur Stevenson entered the ring to face off with O’Shaquie Foster following his victory over Raymond Ford.
O'Shaquie Foster defeats Raymond Ford by decision
O’Shaquie Foster (25-3, 12 KOs) defeats Raymond Ford (18-2-1, 8 KOs) by majority decision to retain his WBC super featherweight title. The judges scored the fight 118-110, 116-112, and 114-114.
Main Event – Foster vs Ford
The main event is underway as two-time WBC super featherweight champion O’Shaquie Foster makes the first defense of his title during his second reign against former WBA featherweight champion Raymond Ford, who looks to become a two-division world champion.
Charlie Sheehy TKOs Nike Theran in ninth round
Charlie Sheehy (13-0, 8 KOs) defeats Nike Theran (20-3, 14 KOs) by ninth-round TKO at super lightweight. The stoppage came at 1:51 of the round.
Shakur Stevenson picks Ford over Foster
Shakur Stevenson picks Raymond Ford to beat O’Shaquie Foster.
Omari Jones defeats Diego Osuna Zuniga by decision
Omari Jones (7-0, 4 KOs) defeats Diego Osuna Zuniga (9-1, 6 KOs) by unanimous decision at super welterweight. After eight rounds, the judges scored the fight 80-71, 80-71, and 80-71.
On his way to victory, Jones scored a knockdown in the first round.
Javon Woodard Jr TKOs Miguel Flores in eighth round
Javon Woodard Jr. (17-2, 15 KOs) defeats Miguel Flores (29-6-1, 13 KOs) by eighth-round TKO at super featherweight. Woodard dominated Flores, dropping him and forcing him to take a knee in the final minute of the round.
Flores managed to get back to his feet, but only as the referee completed the count and waved the fight off. The official time was 2:31 of the round.
On his way to victory, Woodard scored one knockdown in the second round and two in the eighth.
Zaquin Moses defeats Travis Crawford by decision
Zaquin Moses (7-0, 3 KOs) defeats Travis Crawford (7-7, 2 KOs) by unanimous decision at lightweight. All three judges scored the fight 60-54.
Jahyden Britton TKOs Najee West in fourth round
Jahyden Britton (9-0, 6 KOs) defeats Najee West (9-3, 4 KOs) by fourth-round TKO at super middleweight. The stoppage came at 2:58 of the round.
Frank Espinoza TKOs Bryce Blackwell in fourth round
Frank Espinoza (4-0, 4 KOs) defeats Bryce Blackwell (4-3, 1 KO) by fourth-round TKO at lightweight. The stoppage came at 0:10 of the round.
Julian Montalvo TKOs Maximus Moya in fourth round
Julian Montalvo (7-0, 5 KOs) defeats Maximus Moya (3-4, 2 KOs) by fourth-round TKO at super featherweight. The stoppage came at 2:16 of the round.
Ford vs Nova – Full Fight
Watch the full fight featuring Ray Ford as he takes on Abraham Nova last August.
Foster vs Fulton – Full Fight
Watch the full fight featuring O’Shaquie Foster as he faces Stephen Fulton in his previous bout last December.
Free Prelims
The free prelims start at 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT.