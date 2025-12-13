Live results: Diego Pacheco defeats Kevin Lele Sadjo by decision – Video

Diego Pacheco faces Kevin Lele Sadjo on Saturday, December 13, live from the Adventist Health Arena in Stockton, California. The two fighters clash at super middleweight, with the WBC Silver and Pacheco’s WBO International titles at stake.

Both 24-year-old Los Angeles native Pacheco (20-0, 18 KOs) and 35-year-old Cameroonian-French Sadjo (26-0, 23 KOs) enter the ring undefeated, each aiming for their third win of the year. The contest is scheduled for 12 rounds.

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In the co-feature, local Gabriel Flores Jr. (27-2, 8 KOs) takes on former two-time super featherweight champion Joe Cordina (18-1, 9 KOs) of Wales. They battle at lightweight for the WBO International title.

On the Pacheco vs Sadjo undercard, Ernesto Mercado (17-0, 16 KOs) of Upland, CA, and Antonio Moran (31-7-1, 21 KOs) of Mexico face off for the WBO International super lightweight title.

Plus, Australia’s former featherweight Skye Nicolson (14-1, 3 KOs) and Mexico’s former two-division champion Yuliahn Luna (28-4-1, 4 KOs) square off for the interim WBC super bantamweight title.

Pacheco vs Sadjo results

Get Pacheco vs Sadjo full fight card results below.

Main card

Diego Pacheco def. Kevin Lele Sadjo by unanimous decision (116-111, 117-110, 115-112) | Watch video

Joe Cordina def. Gabriel Flores Jr. by unanimous decision (114-113, 117-110, 115-112) | Watch video

Ernesto Mercado def. Antonio Moran by KO (R6, 2:37) | Watch video

Skye Nicolson def. Yuliahn Luna by unanimous decision (98-92, 97-93, 98-92) | Watch video

Prelims

Arturo Popoca def. Cesar Vaca Espinoza by unanimous decision (98-91, 98-91, 97-92)

Cheavon Clarke def. Anthony Hollaway by RTD (R4, 3:00)

Sachery Sam def. Brandon Medina Guerrero by unanimous decision (58-54, 60-52, 59-53)

Cesar Olvera vs. Victor Saravia – majority draw (40-36, 38-38, 40-38)

Pacheco vs Sadjo live blog December 13, 2025 11:22 PM EST Diego Pacheco defeats Kevin Lele Sadjo by decision Los Angeles native Diego Pacheco (21-0, 18 KOs) defeats Cameroonian-French Kevin Lele Sadjo (26-1, 23 KOs) by unanimous decision at super middleweight. The judges scored it 116-111, 117-110, and 115-112.



With the victory, Pacheco, who suffered a knockdown in the eighth round, retains his WBO International title and claims the WBC Silver title. Diego Pacheco after his victory over Kevin Lele Sadjo at the Adventist Health Arena in Stockton, California, on December 13, 2025. Photo by Cris Esqueda/Matchroom Boxing December 13, 2025 9:48 PM EST Joe Cordina defeats Gabriel Flores Jr by decision Former two-time super featherweight champion Joe Cordina (19-1, 9 KOs) of Wales defeats Stockton’s Gabriel Flores Jr. (27-3, 8 KOs) by unanimous decision at lightweight. The judges scored it 114-113, 117-110, and 115-112.



In the sixth round, Cordina was deducted a point for punching at the back of the head.



With the victory, Cordina claims the WBO International title. Joe Cordina and Gabriel Flores Jr. during their bout at the Adventist Health Arena in Stockton, California, on December 13, 2025. Photo by Cris Esqueda/Matchroom Boxing December 13, 2025 8:46 PM EST Ernesto Mercado KOs Antonio Moran in sixth round Ernesto Mercado (18-0, 17 KOs) of Upland, CA, knocks out Mexico’s Antonio Moran (31-8-1, 21 KOs) in the sixth round of their bout for the WBO International super lightweight title. The official time was 2:37 of the round.



On his way to victory, Mercado scored a knockdown in the first round and two in the sixth. Ernesto Mercado during his bout against Antonio Moran at the Adventist Health Arena in Stockton, California, on December 13, 2025. Photo by Cris Esqueda/Matchroom Boxing December 13, 2025 7:49 PM EST Skye Nicolson defeats Yuliahn Luna by decision Australia’s former featherweight Skye Nicolson (15-1, 3 KOs) defeats Mexico’s former two-division champion Yuliahn Luna (28-5-1, 4 KOs) by unanimous decision with scores of 98-92, 97-93, and 98-92. With the victory, Nicolson claims the interim WBC super bantamweight title. Skye Nicolson during her bout against Yuliahn Luna at the Adventist Health Arena in Stockton, California, on December 13, 2025. Photo by Cris Esqueda/Matchroom Boxing December 13, 2025 6:37 PM EST Arturo Popoca Cardenas defeats Cesar Vaca Espinoza by decision Arturo Popoca Cardenas defeats Cesar Vaca Espinoza by unanimous decision at super bantamweight, with the judges scoring it 98-91, 98-91, and 97-92. With the win, Cardenas retains his WBC Continental Americas title. Arturo Popoca victorious over Cesar Vaca Espinoza during their bout at the Adventist Health Arena in Stockton, California, on December 13, 2025. Photo by Cris Esqueda/Matchroom Boxing December 13, 2025 5:43 PM EST Cheavon Clarke stops Anthony Hollaway in four rounds Cheavon Clarke defeats Anthony Hollaway by fourth-round RTD at cruiserweight. In the fourth round, Holloway was deducted a point for holding. The fight was stopped before the start of the fifth round. Referee Michael Margado raises Cheavon Clarke's hand in victory over Anthony Hollaway during their bout at the Adventist Health Arena in Stockton, California, on December 13, 2025. Photo by Cris Esqueda/Matchroom Boxing December 13, 2025 5:42 PM EST Sachery Sam defeats Brandon Medina Guerrero by decision Sachery Sam defeats Brandon Medina Guerrero by unanimous decision at featherweight. After six rounds, the judges scored it 58-54, 60-52, and 59-53.



On his way to victory, Sam scored knockdowns int he first and third rounds. Sachery Sam after his victory over Brandon Medina Guerrero during their bout at the Adventist Health Arena in Stockton, California, on December 13, 2025. Photo by Cris Esqueda/Matchroom Boxing December 13, 2025 4:32 PM EST Cesar Olvera vs Victor Saravia ends in draw The event opener between Cesar Olvera and Victor Saravia ends in a majority draw. After four rounds at lightweight, the judges scored it 40-36, 38-38, and 40-38. Cesar Olvera and Victor Saravia during their bout at the Adventist Health Arena in Stockton, California, on December 13, 2025. Photo by Cris Esqueda/Matchroom Boxing December 13, 2025 3:47 PM EST Pacheco vs Sadjo free prelims The fights start at the top of the hour. You can watch the Pacheco vs Sadjo free prelims above. December 12, 2025 11:01 PM EST Pacheco vs Sadjo: How to watch and start time Pacheco vs Sadjo airs live on DAZN. The start time is 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT, with the prelims starting at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT.