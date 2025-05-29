Photos: Caleb Plant vs Armando Resendiz – Fight Week media workout in Las Vegas

Kicking off Fight Week in Las Vegas, Caleb Plant and Jose Armando Resendiz showed off their skills at an open to the public media workout. The pair square off in the main event on Saturday, May 31, live on Prime Video from Michelob Ultra Arena.

Plant (23-2, 14 KOs) puts his interim WBA super middleweight title on the line following his stoppage victory against Trevor McCumby last September. The former champion from Nashville, TN looks to defeat Mexico’s Resendiz (15-2, 11 KOs) and lock in a bout with Jermall Charlo (33-0, 22 KOs).

“It feels great to be here back on the big stage again,” Caleb Plant said. “I’ve been in nothing but world title fights and title eliminators since 2017, so I’m ready to show out.”

“I never get too high or too low. I’m focused and even-keeled. I’m locked in. We had a great training camp and I’m ready to whoop a**.”

“I appreciate all the fans and their continued support. Make sure you stay tuned and come out on Saturday.”

Caleb Plant during a media workout at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, NV, on May 28, 2025 | Rhonda Costa/Premier Boxing Champions

Armando Resendiz said, “I’m very excited and motivated to be on such a huge card, and I promise I’ll give everything in the ring on Saturday night.”

“A win will mean everything. I’m fighting one of the best fighters in the world, so it will mean so much. I promise to give the fans an exciting fight.”

“The Mexican support means everything to me. It motivates me to give it my all.”

Jose Armando Resendiz during a media workout at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, NV, on May 28, 2025 | Rhonda Costa/Premier Boxing Champions

Jermall Charlo faces Thomas LaManna in co-feature

Jermall Charlo of Lafayette, LA steps through the ropes for the first time since defeating Jose Benavidez Jr in November 2023. The two-division champion makes his ring return in the co-feature against Thomas LaManna (39-5-1, 18 KOs) of Belleville, NJ.

“Las Vegas, I missed you,” Jermall Charlo said. “It’s been a long time coming but I’m back. It’s Lions Only.”

“You’ll see I’m back when you see me jabbing and doing my thing. I’m really excited to get back in the ring.”

“Get your popcorn early. Don’t blink. I’m coming to show everyone what I can do.”

Jermall Charlo during a media workout at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, NV, on May 28, 2025 | Rhonda Costa/Premier Boxing Champions

Thomas LaManna said, “I feel great and I’ve come back from the loss to Erislandy Lara by doing it the right way. I’m gonna go in there and give it everything.”

“We waited for a big opportunity and this is a great one. He’s a big name and a two-division world champion. But I belong here and I’m gonna show everyone why I belong here.”

“The fans make boxing go. Without them, there is no boxing. I’m so grateful for everyone supporting me. I’m using it all as fuel for the fire and it’s gonna help give me the edge against Jermall.”

Ray Flores and Thomas LaManna during a media workout at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, NV, on May 28, 2025 | Rhonda Costa/Premier Boxing Champions

Yoenli Feliciano Hernandez meets Kyrone Davis on Plant vs Resendiz undercard

On the Plant vs Resendiz undercard, Yoenli Feliciano Hernandez (7-0, 7 KOs) of Cuba and Kyrone Davis (19-3-1, 6 KOs) of Monmouth County, NJ go head-to-head at middleweight.

“I don’t worry about my opponents. I came here prepared to win like I always do,” Yoenli Feliciano Hernandez said. “I know that I have to be calm in the ring, because eventually things are going to go my way. If I stay steady in there and do what I have to do, victory will be mine.”

“My mentality is what leads to my power. It’s about mind and body.”

Yoenli Feliciano Hernandez and Ray Flores during a media workout at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, NV, on May 28, 2025 | Rhonda Costa/Premier Boxing Champions

Kyrone Davis said, “We’re ready to have some fun in the ring in Las Vegas. I can’t wait for it to be fight night.”

“I’m ready to go. This is what I’ve been working for. This is my time, because we train for these moments.”

“If you get in the ring with me, you have to know that I’m coming to win. I’m going in there to take his ‘0.’”

Kyrone Davis during a media workout at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, NV, on May 28, 2025 | Rhonda Costa/Premier Boxing Champions

Isaac Lucero vs Luis Omar Valenzuela kicks off telecast

The telecast opener pits Isaac Lucero (16-0, 12 KOs) against Luis Omar Valenzuela (23-0, 20 KOs) in an all-Mexican matchup at super welterweight.

“This is a dream come true for me to be right here on this stage in Las Vegas,” Isaac Lucero said. “I would have prepared for this fight the same way regardless, but to be facing a fellow Mexican on a card like this is something I know that I have to take advantage of.”

“Valenzuela is gonna learn what it’s like to take a loss. I could care less about his record, because he has never fought someone like me before.”

“If there is one thing I can guarantee, it’s that you’re gonna see nothing but action on Saturday night.”

Isaac Lucero during a media workout at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, NV, on May 28, 2025 | Rhonda Costa/Premier Boxing Champions

Luis Omar Valenzuela said, “I’m really grateful for this opportunity. It’s exciting to be in Las Vegas where boxing is king, and I’m pumped to show everyone what I can do.”

“You can bet that we’re going toe-to-toe on Saturday. It’s gonna be an all-out Mexican classic, and we’re gonna give the fans what they want to see.”

Luis Omar Valenzuela during a media workout at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, NV, on May 28, 2025 | Rhonda Costa/Premier Boxing Champions

Atop the Plant vs Resendiz prelims, Curmel Moton (7-0, 6 KOs) of Salt Lake City, Utah takes on Renny Viamonte Mastrapa (4-1-1, 2 KOs) of Cuba at lightweight. Among other matchups, Filipino Carl Jammes Martin (25-0, 20 KOs) faces Mexico’s Francisco Portillo (19-12-2, 11 KOs) at super bantamweight. Plus, Daniel Blancas (12-0, 5 KOs) of Milwaukee, WI and Kwame Ritter (11-2, 9 KOs) of Baltimore, MD clash at super middleweight.