Full fight video: Caleb Plant gets dropped, stops Trevor McCumby in ninth round

Caleb Plant is back in the ring on May 31 when he faces Jose Armando Resendiz at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas. The former champion aims to secure his second straight victory since dropping a unanimous decision to David Benavidez. If successful, the Nashville native looks to set up a fight with Jermall Charlo, pending his outcome with Thomas LaManna in the co-feature.

In his previous bout last September, Plant (23-2, 14 KOs) faced Trevor McCumby of Yorkville, IL. Battling it out in the co-feature to Canelo Alvarez vs Edgar Berlanga, also in Las Vegas, the pair squared off in a scheduled 12-round bout with the interim WBA super middleweight title on the line.

The contest ended inside the distance. In the fourth round, Plant went down from a double left hook, and as he got back up, he stated it landed on his shoulder. The Las Vegas-based 32-year-old rebounded as the fight progressed and dominated his opponent with a barrage of hooks at the end of the ninth round. Referee Allen Huggins stepped in to wave the fight off at the official time of 2:59 into the round.

In his next fight on Saturday, Caleb Plant goes up against Jose Armando Resendiz (15-2, 11 KOs) of Mexico. The 26-year-old also targets his second win in a row and promised to make a “statement.”