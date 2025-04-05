Subscribe
Tszyu vs Spencer results, start time, live stream, main event, undercard

Tim Tszyu vs Joey Spencer live results from Newcastle, NSW, Australia

By Parviz Iskenderov
Tim Tszyu and Joey Spencer face each other at the weigh-in before their boxing bout in Newcastle, NSW, Australia
Tim Tszyu and Joey Spencer face off at the weigh-in on April 4, 2025, ahead of their boxing bout at the Newcastle Entertainment Centre in Broadmeadow, NSW, Australia | No Limit Boxing/Gregg Porteous
Australia’s Tim Tszyu faces Joey Spencer of the U.S. live from Newcastle Entertainment Centre in Broadmeadow, NSW on April 5 (ET). The pair square off in the scheduled 10-round main event at super welterweight.

Former champion Tszyu (24-2, 17 KOs) of Sydney, NSW, makes his ring return after suffering two straight defeats against Bakhram Murtazaliev and Sebastian Fundora in 2024. Spencer (19-1, 11 KOs) of Grand Blanc, MI, aims for his fourth win in a row since falling short by TKO in the seventh round against Jesus Ramos in March 2023.

The co-main event is an eight-round heavyweight rematch between Australia’s Brandon Grach (3-0, 2 KOs) and Sydney-based Liam Talivaa (6-1, 2 KOs) of New Zealand. Grach won their first fight in November 2023, defeating Talivaa by knockout in the second round.

Among the Tszyu vs Spencer undercard bouts, Venezuelan-born Endry Saavedra (16-1-1, 13 KOs) and Mikkel Nielsen (13-2, 5 KOs) of Denmark meet in a 10-round matchup at middleweight. Plus, Koen Mazoudier (12-4-1, 5 KOs) and Dan Hill (7-1, 3 KOs) go head-to-head in an all-Australian 10-round battle at super welterweight.

Tszyu vs Spencer airs live on Prime Video in the U.S., starting at 10:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PT. In Australia, the PPV card airs live on Kayo, starting at 11 AM AEST.

Tim Tszyu vs Joey Spencer live blog

Throwback video: Tszyu drops title to Fundora

Tim Tszyu returns after suffering two losses. In his first career defeat, the former WBO super welterweight champion lost his title against Sebastian Fundora. The bloody contest headlined a PBC card at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in March 2024. In case you missed it, here is the full fight video.

Tim Tszyu and Sebastian Fundora during their boxing bout
Tim Tszyu and Sebastian Fundora during bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV, March 30, 2024 | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

Andrei Mikhailovich vs Blake Wells tops Tszyu vs Spencer prelims

Headlining the Tszyu vs Spencer prelims, former title challenger Andrei Mikhailovich (21-1, 13 KOs) of New Zealand returns after falling short against Janibek Alimkhanuly last October, facing Australia’s Blake Wells (11-2, 5 KOs). The bout is scheduled for six rounds at middleweight.

Tszyu vs Spencer start time

Megan Barnard, Tim Tszyu, and Shawn Porter at the weigh-in ahead of Tszyu's fight against Joey Spencer in Newcastle, NSW, Australia
Megan Barnard, Tim Tszyu, and Shawn Porter during the weigh-in on April 4, 2025, ahead of Tszyu's fight against Joey Spencer at the Newcastle Entertainment Centre in Broadmeadow, NSW, Australia | No Limit Boxing/Gregg Porteous

Tim Tszyu vs Joey Spencer results

Get Tim Tszyu vs Joseph Spencer full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card

  • Tim Tszyu vs. Joseph Spencer
  • Brandon Grach vs. Liam Talivaa
  • Endry Saavedra vs. Mikkel Nielsen
  • Koen Mazoudier vs. Dan Hill
  • Callum Peters vs. William Lenehan
  • Brent Walton vs. Isaias Sette

Prelims

  • Andrei Mikhailovich vs. Blake Wells
  • Cody Beeken vs. Ryan Daye
  • Cooper O’Connell vs. Benjamin Amos
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

