Photos: Tim Tszyu stops Joey Spencer in fourth round

Tim Tszyu took a dominant win against Joey Spencer live from the Newcastle Entertainment Centre in Broadmeadow, NSW on April 5 (ET). Making his home country ring appearance, the former champion from Australia came out on top, defeating the American contender by TKO.

As Tszyu was unloading a barrage of punches, having Spencer on the ropes, the latter’s corner decided to call it a day and threw in the towel to save their fighter from further punishment. The official time was 2:18 into the fourth round.

With the victory, Tszyu rebounded from two straight defeats to Bakhram Murtazaliev and Sebastian Fundora in 2024. The 30-year-old Sydney native improved to 25-2, 18 KOs.

25-year-old Spencer of Grand Blanc, Michigan dropped to 19-2, 11 KOs. The defeat snapped his three-fight winning streak.

“We took over the town and put on a show,” Tim Tszyu said. “To have this type of stage, it’s one hell of a ride. There was no pressure… well, there was a bit of pressure. I couldn’t take another loss. I hope I taught people that if you go on the floor, you can always get back up and rise to the top.”

“I learned from my mistakes. You don’t go in like a hothead in the first round and abandon everything. I had a hell of an opponent in there and I was blessed to share the ring with him.”

“The critics are always going to be there, but I had to prove it to myself. I proved it to everyone in the world. I’m back, baby, I’m back.”

Tszyu also called out former champion Keith Thurman (31-1, 23 KOs), whom he was scheduled to fight last year. The native of Clearwater, Florida fought in Sydney in March, stopping Brock Jarvis in the third round.

“Sign the contract, big boy. If the fans want it, we can bring a mega-show to Australia. He knows who to contact.”

In the co-feature, Liam Talivaa (7-1, 3 KOs) took revenge on Brandon Grach (3-1, 2 KOs) via fifth-round TKO at heavyweight. With the victory, Talivaa avenged the knockout defeat in the second round he suffered in their first fight in November 2023.

Among other Tszyu vs Spencer results, Endry Saavedra (17-1-1, 14 KOs) defeated Mikkel Nielsen (13-3, 5 KOs) via eighth-round TKO and lifted the vacant WBO International middleweight belt. Plus, Koen Mazoudier (13-4-1, 5 KOs) defeated Dan Hill (7-2, 3 KOs) by unanimous decision at super welterweight, with the scores being 100-89, 99-90, and 98-91.