Bakhram Murtazaliev vs Tim Tszyu full fight video highlights

Bakhram Murtazaliev and Tim Tszyu squared off in the main event at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL on Saturday, October 19. The contest featured the Oxnard, California-based IBF super welterweight champion up against the challenger of Australia.

The scheduled for 12 rounds world championship bout didn’t go the full distance. Murtazaliev came out on top via stoppage, dropping Tszyu four times along the way. The former WBO 154-pound titleholder went down three times in the second round and once in the third round. The referee called it a day after the challenger’s corner threw in the towel to save their fighter from further punishment.

With the victory, Bakhram Murtazaliev made the first successful defense of his belt. The 31-year-old improved to 23-0, 17 KOs and remained undefeated.

Tim Tszyu didn’t succeed in his attempt to become a two-time world champion. The 29-year-old Sydney native dropped to 24-2, 17 KOs and suffered his second defeat in a row.