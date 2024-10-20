Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Bakhram Murtazaliev vs Tim Tszyu full fight video highlights

Bakhram Murtazaliev drops Tim Tszyu four times en route to TKO victory to retain title

BoxingNewsResultsTop StoriesVideos
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments

Bakhram Murtazaliev and Tim Tszyu squared off in the main event at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL on Saturday, October 19. The contest featured the Oxnard, California-based IBF super welterweight champion up against the challenger of Australia.

The scheduled for 12 rounds world championship bout didn’t go the full distance. Murtazaliev came out on top via stoppage, dropping Tszyu four times along the way. The former WBO 154-pound titleholder went down three times in the second round and once in the third round. The referee called it a day after the challenger’s corner threw in the towel to save their fighter from further punishment.

With the victory, Bakhram Murtazaliev made the first successful defense of his belt. The 31-year-old improved to 23-0, 17 KOs and remained undefeated.

Tim Tszyu didn’t succeed in his attempt to become a two-time world champion. The 29-year-old Sydney native dropped to 24-2, 17 KOs and suffered his second defeat in a row.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.