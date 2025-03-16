Subscribe
Full fight video: Sebastian Fundora unifies titles by decision against Tim Tszyu

Sebastian Fundora faces Chordale Booker this Saturday in Las Vegas

By Parviz Iskenderov
Sebastian Fundora is back in the ring on March 22, facing Chordale Booker at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas. The unified super welterweight champion returns after a yearlong absence to defend his WBC and WBO belts.

Coachella-based Fundora (21-1-1, 13 KOs) last fought in March 2024, also in Las Vegas, taking on Tim Tszyu at T-Mobile Arena. Tszyu of Australia put his WBO title on the line, while the vacant WBC strap was also at stake.

The scheduled 12-round bout went the full distance. Fundora walked away with the win, defeating Tszyu, who suffered a large gash on the top of his head due to an accidental elbow, by split decision. The judges scored the fight 115-113, 115-113, and 112-116.

Stepping through the ropes in his next fight on Saturday in Las Vegas, Sebastian Fundora of West Palm Beach, FL makes the first defense of his unified 154-pound titles. He faces once-beaten contender Chordale Booker (23-1, 11 KOs) of Stamford, CT, who is riding a six-fight winning streak and making his first attempt at a world title.

