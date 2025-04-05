Subscribe
Photos: Tim Tszyu vs Joey Spencer on weight for 154 lbs bout in Newcastle, Australia

Tszyu returns after defeats to Bakhram Murtazaliev and Sebastian Fundora, while Spencer aims for his fourth consecutive victory

By Parviz Iskenderov
Tim Tszyu and Joey Spencer at the weigh-in ahead of their boxing bout
Tim Tszyu and Joey Spencer at the weigh-in on April 4, 2025, ahead of their boxing bout at the Newcastle Entertainment Centre in Broadmeadow, NSW, Australia | No Limit Boxing/Gregg Porteous

Tim Tszyu and Joey Spencer successfully weighed in for their main event bout on April 5 at the Newcastle Entertainment Centre in Broadmeadow, NSW. Both fighters hit the mark of 154 lbs for their 10-round showdown, with the vacant WBO Intercontinental title on the line.

Tszyu (24-2, 17 KOs) tipped the scales at 69.86 kg, which is approximately 154 lbs. The 30-year-old former champion looks to rebound from two losses. In his previous bout last October, the Sydney native was stopped in the third round by Bakhram Murtazaliev, after dropping a split decision – and the WBO strap – to Sebastian Fundora last March.

Spencer (19-1, 11 KOs) showed 69.74 kg, which is approximately 153.8 lbs. The 24-year-old native of Grand Blanc, Michigan is riding a three-fight winning streak, defeating Miguel Angel Hernandez, Janer Gonzalez, and Marcelo Fabian Bzowski.

Check out the current Tszyu vs Spencer lineup and weights below.

Tim Tszyu
Tim Tszyu | No Limit Boxing/Gregg Porteous
Tim Tszyu
Tim Tszyu | No Limit Boxing/Gregg Porteous
Tim Tszyu
Tim Tszyu | No Limit Boxing/Gregg Porteous
Joey Spencer
Joey Spencer | No Limit Boxing/Gregg Porteous
Joey Spencer
Joey Spencer | No Limit Boxing/Gregg Porteous
Joey Spencer
Joey Spencer | No Limit Boxing/Gregg Porteous
Tim Tszyu and Joey Spencer come face-to-face
Tim Tszyu and Joey Spencer come face-to-face | No Limit Boxing/Gregg Porteous
Tim Tszyu and Joey Spencer
Tim Tszyu and Joey Spencer | No Limit Boxing/Gregg Porteous

The Tszyu vs Spencer weights are as follows:

  • Tim Tszyu (69.86 kg) vs. Joseph Spencer (69.74 kg)
  • Brandon Grach (108.76 kg) vs. Liam Talivaa (103.90 kg)
  • Endry Saavedra (72.44 kg) vs. Mikkel Nielsen (72.30 kg)
  • Koen Mazoudier (69.76 kg) vs. Dan Hill (69.60 kg)
  • Callum Peters (77.26 kg) vs. William Lenehan (77.48 kg)
  • Brent Walton (66.14 kg) vs. Isaias Sette (66.66 kg)
  • Andrei Mikhailovich (72.36 kg) vs. Blake Wells (72.32 kg)
  • Cody Beeken (72.46 kg) vs. Ryan Daye (72.04 kg)
  • Cooper O’Connell (63.26 kg) vs. Benjamin Amos (63.28 kg)
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

