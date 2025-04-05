Photos: Tim Tszyu vs Joey Spencer on weight for 154 lbs bout in Newcastle, Australia

Tim Tszyu and Joey Spencer successfully weighed in for their main event bout on April 5 at the Newcastle Entertainment Centre in Broadmeadow, NSW. Both fighters hit the mark of 154 lbs for their 10-round showdown, with the vacant WBO Intercontinental title on the line.

Tszyu (24-2, 17 KOs) tipped the scales at 69.86 kg, which is approximately 154 lbs. The 30-year-old former champion looks to rebound from two losses. In his previous bout last October, the Sydney native was stopped in the third round by Bakhram Murtazaliev, after dropping a split decision – and the WBO strap – to Sebastian Fundora last March.

Spencer (19-1, 11 KOs) showed 69.74 kg, which is approximately 153.8 lbs. The 24-year-old native of Grand Blanc, Michigan is riding a three-fight winning streak, defeating Miguel Angel Hernandez, Janer Gonzalez, and Marcelo Fabian Bzowski.

Check out the current Tszyu vs Spencer lineup and weights below.

