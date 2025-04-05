Photos: Tim Tszyu vs Joey Spencer on weight for 154 lbs bout in Newcastle, Australia

Tim Tszyu and Joey Spencer successfully weighed in for their main event bout on April 5 at the Newcastle Entertainment Centre in Broadmeadow, NSW. Both fighters hit the mark of 154 lbs for their 10-round showdown, with the vacant WBO Intercontinental title on the line.
Tszyu (24-2, 17 KOs) tipped the scales at 69.86 kg, which is approximately 154 lbs. The 30-year-old former champion looks to rebound from two losses. In his previous bout last October, the Sydney native was stopped in the third round by Bakhram Murtazaliev, after dropping a split decision – and the WBO strap – to Sebastian Fundora last March.
Spencer (19-1, 11 KOs) showed 69.74 kg, which is approximately 153.8 lbs. The 24-year-old native of Grand Blanc, Michigan is riding a three-fight winning streak, defeating Miguel Angel Hernandez, Janer Gonzalez, and Marcelo Fabian Bzowski.
Check out the current Tszyu vs Spencer lineup and weights below.
The Tszyu vs Spencer weights are as follows:
- Tim Tszyu (69.86 kg) vs. Joseph Spencer (69.74 kg)
- Brandon Grach (108.76 kg) vs. Liam Talivaa (103.90 kg)
- Endry Saavedra (72.44 kg) vs. Mikkel Nielsen (72.30 kg)
- Koen Mazoudier (69.76 kg) vs. Dan Hill (69.60 kg)
- Callum Peters (77.26 kg) vs. William Lenehan (77.48 kg)
- Brent Walton (66.14 kg) vs. Isaias Sette (66.66 kg)
- Andrei Mikhailovich (72.36 kg) vs. Blake Wells (72.32 kg)
- Cody Beeken (72.46 kg) vs. Ryan Daye (72.04 kg)
- Cooper O’Connell (63.26 kg) vs. Benjamin Amos (63.28 kg)