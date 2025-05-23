Harper vs Zimmermann results, start time, live stream, main event, undercard

Terri Harper faces Natalie Zimmermann in the main event, live from Eco-Power Stadium in Doncaster, England on Friday, May 23. The pair square off in the scheduled 10-round bout at lightweight. Harper’s WBO title is on the line.

British 28-year-old three-division champion Harper (15-2-2, 6 KOs) makes the first defense of the belt she claimed by unanimous decision against Rhiannon Dixon last September. Unbeaten 42-year-old Zimmermann (13-0, 3 KOs) of Germany looks to pull off an upset in her first attempt to become champion.

The co-main event features Maxi Hughes (28-7-2, 6 KOs) up against Archie Sharp (25-1, 9 KOs). The pair battle it out for the WBC “Silver” strap at lightweight. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Among the Harper vs Zimmermann undercard matchups, Reece Mould (20-3, 6 KOs) and Lewis Sylvester (15-1, 4 KOs) clash in a 10-rounder for the vacant IBO Continental title at lightweight. A 10-round super lightweight bout pits James Flint (15-2-2, 3 KOs) against Haithem Laamouz (20-2, 9 KOs), also for the IBO Continental belt.

Harper vs Zimmermann airs live on DAZN. The start time in the U.S. is 1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT. The local start time in the UK is 6:00 PM BST. The prelims begin at 12:00 PM ET / 9:00 AM PT in the U.S. and 5:00 PM BST in the UK.

