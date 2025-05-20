Subscribe
Video: Terri Harper defeats Rhiannon Dixon to win title in third weight class

Terri Harper faces Rhiannon Dixon this Friday in Doncaster, England

By Parviz Iskenderov
Terri Harper faces Natalie Zimmermann on May 23 at Eco-Power Stadium in Doncaster, England. Making her hometown ring appearance in the main event, the British champion puts her WBO lightweight title on the line.

Harper (15-2-2, 6 KOs) claimed the belt in her previous bout last September. Battling it out in Sheffield, England, the 28-year-old challenged Rhiannon Dixon, who was making the first defense of her strap.

The scheduled 10-round all-British clash went the full distance. Harper came out on top, dethroning Dixon by unanimous decision with scores of 96-94, 97-93, and 97-93. With the victory, the Doncaster native became a three-division world champion, having previously held the WBA super welterweight and WBC super featherweight titles.

In her next fight on Friday in front of her local crowd, Terri Harper is opposed by Natalie Zimmermann (13-0, 3 KOs) of Germany. The unbeaten contender looks to pull off an upset in her first attempt to become champion.

