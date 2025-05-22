Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Photos: Terri Harper vs Natalie Zimmermann official for 135-pound title in Doncaster

Terri Harper defends her WBO 135-pound title against Natalie Zimmermann, Friday in Doncaster, England

BoxingNewsPhotosTop Stories
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Terri Harper at the weigh-in, ahead of her boxing bout against Natalie Zimmermann in Doncaster
Terri Harper at the weigh-in on May 22, 2025, ahead of her bout against Natalie Zimmermann at Eco-Power Stadium in Doncaster, England | GBM Sports

Following the final press conference, Terri Harper and Natalie Zimmermann successfully weighed in for their 135-pound championship bout. The pair square off in the main event at Eco-Power Stadium in Doncaster, England on May 23.

Local three-weight champion Harper (15-2-2, 6 KOs) came in at 134.7 lbs for the first defense of her WBO belt. Unbeaten challenger Zimmermann (13-0, 3 KOs) of Germany was 134.12 lbs for her first attempt to become champion.

Maxi Hughes (28-7-2, 6 KOs) and Archie Sharp (25-1, 9 KOs) tipped the scales at 134.6 lbs and 134.8 lbs, respectively. The contest serves as the co-main event. The pair battle it out for the WBC “Silver” strap.

Reece Mould (20-3, 6 KOs) and Lewis Sylvester (15-1, 4 KOs) both showed 134 lbs for their clash, with the vacant IBO belt on the line. Plus, James Flint (15-2-2, 3 KOs) and Haithem Laamouz (20-2, 9 KOs) weighed in at 138.1 lbs and 139 lbs, respectively, for their bout, also with the IBO strap at stake.

The scheduled matchup between Tysie Gallagher (9-2) and Ebonie Jones (6-0-1) has been canceled. The contest fell through after Jones withdrew due to “inability to make weight,” the promotion GBM Sports announced on Thursday.

Check out the current Harper vs Zimmermann lineup and weights below.

Natalie Zimmermann at the weigh-in, ahead of her boxing bout against Terri Harper in Doncaster
Natalie Zimmermann at the weigh-in on May 22, 2025, ahead of her bout against Terri Harper at Eco-Power Stadium in Doncaster, England | GBM Sports
Terri Harper and Natalie Zimmermann at the weigh-in ahead of their boxing bout in Doncaster
Terri Harper and Natalie Zimmermann at the weigh-in on May 22, 2025, ahead of their bout at Eco-Power Stadium in Doncaster, England | GBM Sports
Terri Harper and Natalie Zimmermann at the weigh-in ahead of their boxing bout in Doncaster
Terri Harper and Natalie Zimmermann at the weigh-in on May 22, 2025, ahead of their bout at Eco-Power Stadium in Doncaster, England | GBM Sports
Maxi Hughes and Archie Sharp at the weigh-in ahead of their boxing bout in Doncaster
Maxi Hughes and Archie Sharp at the weigh-in on May 22, 2025, ahead of their bout at Eco-Power Stadium in Doncaster, England | GBM Sports
Reece Mould and Lewis Sylvester at the weigh-in ahead of their boxing bout in Doncaster
Reece Mould and Lewis Sylvester at the weigh-in on May 22, 2025, ahead of their bout at Eco-Power Stadium in Doncaster, England | GBM Sports
James Flint and Haithem Laamouz at the weigh-in ahead of their boxing bout in Doncaster
James Flint and Haithem Laamouz at the weigh-in on May 22, 2025, ahead of their bout at Eco-Power Stadium in Doncaster, England | GBM Sports

The Harper vs Zimmermann weights are as follows:

Main card

  • Terri Harper (134.7 lbs) vs. Natalie Zimmermann (134.12 lbs)
  • Maxi Hughes (134.6 lbs) vs. Archie Sharp (134.8 lbs)
  • Reece Mould (134 lbs) vs. Lewis Sylvester (134 lbs)
  • James Flint (138.1 lbs) vs. Haithem Laamouz (139 lbs)

Prelims

  • Ellie Hellewell (121.6 lbs) vs. Stevi Levy (121.3 lbs)
  • Edward Hardy (123.8 lbs) vs. Darwing Martinez (126.9 lbs)
  • Amaar Akbar (152 lbs) vs. Jake Smith (150.7 lbs)
  • Jamie Mellers (156.11 lbs) vs. Cameron Kaihau (156.14 lbs)
  • Joe Hayden (149.12 lbs) vs. Lewis Booth (149.2 lbs)
  • Ted Jackson (161.2 lbs) vs. Kristaps Zulgis (162.1 lbs)
  • Murtaza Nadeem (167.8 lbs) vs. Bahadur Karami (168.7 lbs)
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2025 FIGHTMAG. All Rights Reserved.