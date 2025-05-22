Photos: Terri Harper vs Natalie Zimmermann official for 135-pound title in Doncaster

Following the final press conference, Terri Harper and Natalie Zimmermann successfully weighed in for their 135-pound championship bout. The pair square off in the main event at Eco-Power Stadium in Doncaster, England on May 23.

Local three-weight champion Harper (15-2-2, 6 KOs) came in at 134.7 lbs for the first defense of her WBO belt. Unbeaten challenger Zimmermann (13-0, 3 KOs) of Germany was 134.12 lbs for her first attempt to become champion.

Maxi Hughes (28-7-2, 6 KOs) and Archie Sharp (25-1, 9 KOs) tipped the scales at 134.6 lbs and 134.8 lbs, respectively. The contest serves as the co-main event. The pair battle it out for the WBC “Silver” strap.

Reece Mould (20-3, 6 KOs) and Lewis Sylvester (15-1, 4 KOs) both showed 134 lbs for their clash, with the vacant IBO belt on the line. Plus, James Flint (15-2-2, 3 KOs) and Haithem Laamouz (20-2, 9 KOs) weighed in at 138.1 lbs and 139 lbs, respectively, for their bout, also with the IBO strap at stake.

The scheduled matchup between Tysie Gallagher (9-2) and Ebonie Jones (6-0-1) has been canceled. The contest fell through after Jones withdrew due to “inability to make weight,” the promotion GBM Sports announced on Thursday.

Check out the current Harper vs Zimmermann lineup and weights below.

Natalie Zimmermann at the weigh-in on May 22, 2025, ahead of her bout against Terri Harper at Eco-Power Stadium in Doncaster, England | GBM Sports

Terri Harper and Natalie Zimmermann at the weigh-in on May 22, 2025, ahead of their bout at Eco-Power Stadium in Doncaster, England | GBM Sports

Maxi Hughes and Archie Sharp at the weigh-in on May 22, 2025, ahead of their bout at Eco-Power Stadium in Doncaster, England | GBM Sports

Reece Mould and Lewis Sylvester at the weigh-in on May 22, 2025, ahead of their bout at Eco-Power Stadium in Doncaster, England | GBM Sports

James Flint and Haithem Laamouz at the weigh-in on May 22, 2025, ahead of their bout at Eco-Power Stadium in Doncaster, England | GBM Sports

The Harper vs Zimmermann weights are as follows:

Main card

Terri Harper (134.7 lbs) vs. Natalie Zimmermann (134.12 lbs)

Maxi Hughes (134.6 lbs) vs. Archie Sharp (134.8 lbs)

Reece Mould (134 lbs) vs. Lewis Sylvester (134 lbs)

James Flint (138.1 lbs) vs. Haithem Laamouz (139 lbs)

Prelims