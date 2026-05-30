Live results: Stephanie Han beats Holly Holm in rematch to retain title

Stephanie Han defends her WBA lightweight title in a rematch against Holly Holm tonight, Saturday, May 30. The two fighters square off in the main event of MVPW 3 at El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, Texas.

In their first fight in January, El Paso’s Han (12-0, 3 KOs) defeated former UFC and boxing champion Holm (34-3-3, 9 KOs) of Albuquerque, New Mexico by technical decision after an accidental clash of heads.

The rematch is scheduled for 10 rounds, with Han making the third defense of her belt, while Holm looks to once again claim one of boxing’s major titles.

In the co-feature, Puerto Rico’s Amanda Serrano (48-4-1, 31 KOs) defends her unified featherweight WBA and WBO titles against Germany’s Cheyenne Hanson (17-2, 13 KOs).

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On the undercard, Australia’s Desley Robinson (11-3, 4 KOs) defends her unified IBF and WBO middleweight titles against Canadian challenger Mary Spencer (10-3, 6 KOs).

In the telecast opener, Mexico’s Lourdes Juarez (39-4, 5 KOs) defends her WBC junior flyweight title against Nicaraguan-born Yokasta Valle (34-3, 10 KOs) of Costa Rica.

The scheduled featherweight undercard bout between San Antonio’s Reina Tellez (13-1-1, 5 KOs) and Argentina’s Juliana Vanesa Basualdo (14-7, 3 KOs) was not included on the final fight card released by the promotion following the weigh-ins.

Han vs Holm 2 results

Main card

Stephanie Han def. Holly Holm by majority decision (95-95, 96-94, 96-94)

Amanda Serrano def. Cheyenne Hanson by TKO (R2, 2:25)

Desley Robinson def. Mary Spencer by unanimous decision (99-91, 100-90, 100-90)

Lourdes Juarez def. Yokasta Valle by split decision (95-94, 94-95, 98-91)

Prelims

Yesica Nery Plata def. Brook Sibrian by unanimous decision (78-74, 79-73, 79-73)

Miranda Reyes def. Camilla Panatta by unanimous decision (79-72, 77-74, 77-74)

Alexander Gueche def. Joshua Montoya by unanimous decision (77-75, 78-74, 78-74)

Nazarena Romero def. Maria Salinas by unanimous decision (80-72, 80-72, 80-72)

Elise Soto def. Thalia Joseline Limon by unanimous decision (39-37, 39-37, 39-37)

Han vs Holm 2 live blog May 31, 2026 12:35 AM EDT Post-Fight Press Conference The post-fight press conference wraps up the event. May 31, 2026 12:05 AM EDT Stephanie Han defeats Holly Holm by decision Stephanie Han (13-0, 3 KOs) defeats Holly Holm (34-4-3, 9 KOs) by majority decision in their rematch to retain her WBA lightweight title. The judges scored the fight 95-95, 96-94, and 96-94. Stephanie Han poses with her title belt after victory at El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, Texas, on May 30, 2026. Photo by Cooper Neill / Most Valuable Promotions May 30, 2026 11:02 PM EDT Main Event – Han vs Holm 2 It’s time for the main event as Stephanie Han (12-0, 3 KOs) defends her WBA lightweight title against Holly Holm (34-3-3, 9 KOs) in a rematch.



In their first meeting in January, Han defeated Holm of Albuquerque, New Mexico by technical decision after suffering a cut due to an accidental clash of heads. Stephanie Han and Holly Holm at the weigh-in at El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, Texas, on May 29, 2026. Photo by Cooper Neill / Most Valuable Promotions May 30, 2026 10:58 PM EDT Amanda Serrano stops Cheyenne Hanson in second round Amanda Serrano (49-4-1, 32 KOs) defeats Cheyenne Hanson (17-3, 13 KOs) by second-round TKO to retain her WBA and WBO featherweight titles. The referee stepped in to save Hanson from further punishment as Serrano was delivering a flurry of punches. The stoppage came at 2:25 of the round. Amanda Serrano during her bout against Cheyenne Hanson at El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, Texas, on May 30, 2026. Photo by Cooper Neill / Most Valuable Promotions May 30, 2026 10:41 PM EDT Desley Robinson defeats Mary Spencer by decision Desley Robinson (12-3, 4 KOs) defeats Mary Spencer (10-4, 6 KOs) by unanimous decision to retain her IBF and WBO middleweight titles. The judges scored the fight 99-91, 100-90, and 100-90. Desley Robinson throws a jab during her bout against Mary Spencer at El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, Texas, on May 30, 2026. Photo by Cooper Neill / Most Valuable Promotions May 30, 2026 10:04 PM EDT Stephanie Han Final Pre-Fight Interview Watch what Stephanie Han had to say during the post-fight interview after her fight against Holly Holm. May 30, 2026 9:47 PM EDT Lourdes Juarez defeats Yokasta Valle by decision Lourdes Juarez (40-4, 5 KOs) defeats Yokasta Valle (34-4, 10 KOs) by split decision to retain her WBC junior flyweight title. The judges scored the fight 95-94, 94-95, and 98-91. Lourdes Juarez during her bout against Yokasta Valle at El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, Texas, on May 30, 2026. Photo by Cooper Neill / Most Valuable Promotions May 30, 2026 8:29 PM EDT Yesica Nery Plata defeats Brook Sibrian by decision Yesica Nery Plata (31-3, 3 KOs) defeats Brook Sibrian (9-3, 4 KOs) by unanimous decision at light flyweight. The judges scored the fight 78-74, 79-73, and 79-73. Yesica Nery Plata throws a jab during her bout against Brook Sibrian at El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, Texas, on May 30, 2026. Photo by Cooper Neill / Most Valuable Promotions May 30, 2026 8:08 PM EDT Miranda Reyes defeats Camilla Panatta by decision Miranda Reyes (9-3-1, 3 KOs) defeats Camilla Panatta (8-4-1, 1 KO) by unanimous decision at super featherweight. The judges scored the fight 79-72, 77-74, and 77-74. Miranda Reyes during her bout against Camilla Panatta at El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, Texas, on May 30, 2026. Photo by Cooper Neill / Most Valuable Promotions May 30, 2026 7:11 PM EDT Alexander Gueche defeats Joshua Montoya by decision Alexander Gueche (12-0, 7 KOs) defeats Joshua Montoya (7-5-2) by unanimous decision at super bantamweight. The judges scored the fight 77-75, 78-74, and 78-74. Alexander Gueche throws a punch during his bout against Joshua Montoya at El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, Texas, on May 30, 2026. Photo by Cooper Neill / Most Valuable Promotions May 30, 2026 6:32 PM EDT Nazarena Romero defeats Maria Salinas by decision Nazarena Romero (15-1-2, 8 KOs) defeats Maria Salinas (27-15-6, 7 KOs) by unanimous decision at super bantamweight. All three judges scored the fight 80-72. Nazarena Romero throws a jab during her bout against Maria Salinas at El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, Texas, on May 30, 2026. Photo by Cooper Neill / Most Valuable Promotions May 30, 2026 5:46 PM EDT Elise Soto defeats Thalia Joseline Limon by decision Kicking off the action, Elise Soto (11-0, 9 KOs) defeats Thalia Joseline Limon (4-2, 3 KOs) by unanimous decision at featherweight. All three judges scored the fight 39-37. Elise Soto throws a jab during her bout against Thalia Joseline Limon at El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, Texas, on May 30, 2026. Photo by Cooper Neill / Most Valuable Promotions May 30, 2026 4:46 PM EDT Main Card Preview As the fight action is about to get underway, watch the preview of the MVPW-03 main card featuring four championship bouts. May 30, 2026 4:44 PM EDT MVP Uncut 2 Watch the second episode of MVP Uncut leading up to tonight’s card. May 30, 2026 4:31 PM EDT MVP Uncut 1 Watch the first episode of MVP Uncut leading to the rematch between Stephanie Han and Holly Holm. May 30, 2026 3:29 PM EDT Han vs Holm 1 – Fight Highlights Watch the fight highlights featuring Stephanie Han and Holly Holm as they clash in January. May 30, 2026 6:41 AM EDT Press Conference Highlights In case you missed it, watch the press conference highlights below. May 30, 2026 3:45 AM EDT Canceled Bouts In addition to the Tellez vs Basualdo matchup mentioned above, the three scheduled bouts below were also not featured on the finalized fight card released by the promotion following the weigh-ins:



Jocelyn Camarillo (6-0, 1 KO) vs. Yazmin Martinez (3-3-2, 1 KO), light flyweight



Alexis Chaparro (7-0, 6 KOs) vs. Edward Ulloa (15-7, 12 KOs), middleweight



Albina Moldazhanova (3-0, 3 KOs) vs. Marisa Joana Portillo (21-22-3, 4 KOs), super lightweight