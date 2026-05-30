Live results: Stephanie Han beats Holly Holm in rematch to retain title

Stephanie Han defends her WBA lightweight title in a rematch against Holly Holm tonight, Saturday, May 30. The two fighters square off in the main event of MVPW 3 at El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, Texas.
- In their first fight in January, El Paso’s Han (12-0, 3 KOs) defeated former UFC and boxing champion Holm (34-3-3, 9 KOs) of Albuquerque, New Mexico by technical decision after an accidental clash of heads.
- The rematch is scheduled for 10 rounds, with Han making the third defense of her belt, while Holm looks to once again claim one of boxing’s major titles.
In the co-feature, Puerto Rico’s Amanda Serrano (48-4-1, 31 KOs) defends her unified featherweight WBA and WBO titles against Germany’s Cheyenne Hanson (17-2, 13 KOs).
On the undercard, Australia’s Desley Robinson (11-3, 4 KOs) defends her unified IBF and WBO middleweight titles against Canadian challenger Mary Spencer (10-3, 6 KOs).
In the telecast opener, Mexico’s Lourdes Juarez (39-4, 5 KOs) defends her WBC junior flyweight title against Nicaraguan-born Yokasta Valle (34-3, 10 KOs) of Costa Rica.
The scheduled featherweight undercard bout between San Antonio’s Reina Tellez (13-1-1, 5 KOs) and Argentina’s Juliana Vanesa Basualdo (14-7, 3 KOs) was not included on the final fight card released by the promotion following the weigh-ins.
Han vs Holm 2 results
Main card
- Stephanie Han def. Holly Holm by majority decision (95-95, 96-94, 96-94)
- Amanda Serrano def. Cheyenne Hanson by TKO (R2, 2:25)
- Desley Robinson def. Mary Spencer by unanimous decision (99-91, 100-90, 100-90)
- Lourdes Juarez def. Yokasta Valle by split decision (95-94, 94-95, 98-91)
Prelims
- Yesica Nery Plata def. Brook Sibrian by unanimous decision (78-74, 79-73, 79-73)
- Miranda Reyes def. Camilla Panatta by unanimous decision (79-72, 77-74, 77-74)
- Alexander Gueche def. Joshua Montoya by unanimous decision (77-75, 78-74, 78-74)
- Nazarena Romero def. Maria Salinas by unanimous decision (80-72, 80-72, 80-72)
- Elise Soto def. Thalia Joseline Limon by unanimous decision (39-37, 39-37, 39-37)
Han vs Holm 2 live blog
Post-Fight Press Conference
The post-fight press conference wraps up the event.
Stephanie Han defeats Holly Holm by decision
Stephanie Han (13-0, 3 KOs) defeats Holly Holm (34-4-3, 9 KOs) by majority decision in their rematch to retain her WBA lightweight title. The judges scored the fight 95-95, 96-94, and 96-94.
Main Event – Han vs Holm 2
It’s time for the main event as Stephanie Han (12-0, 3 KOs) defends her WBA lightweight title against Holly Holm (34-3-3, 9 KOs) in a rematch.
In their first meeting in January, Han defeated Holm of Albuquerque, New Mexico by technical decision after suffering a cut due to an accidental clash of heads.
Amanda Serrano stops Cheyenne Hanson in second round
Amanda Serrano (49-4-1, 32 KOs) defeats Cheyenne Hanson (17-3, 13 KOs) by second-round TKO to retain her WBA and WBO featherweight titles. The referee stepped in to save Hanson from further punishment as Serrano was delivering a flurry of punches. The stoppage came at 2:25 of the round.
Desley Robinson defeats Mary Spencer by decision
Desley Robinson (12-3, 4 KOs) defeats Mary Spencer (10-4, 6 KOs) by unanimous decision to retain her IBF and WBO middleweight titles. The judges scored the fight 99-91, 100-90, and 100-90.
Stephanie Han Final Pre-Fight Interview
Watch what Stephanie Han had to say during the post-fight interview after her fight against Holly Holm.
Lourdes Juarez defeats Yokasta Valle by decision
Lourdes Juarez (40-4, 5 KOs) defeats Yokasta Valle (34-4, 10 KOs) by split decision to retain her WBC junior flyweight title. The judges scored the fight 95-94, 94-95, and 98-91.
Yesica Nery Plata defeats Brook Sibrian by decision
Yesica Nery Plata (31-3, 3 KOs) defeats Brook Sibrian (9-3, 4 KOs) by unanimous decision at light flyweight. The judges scored the fight 78-74, 79-73, and 79-73.
Miranda Reyes defeats Camilla Panatta by decision
Miranda Reyes (9-3-1, 3 KOs) defeats Camilla Panatta (8-4-1, 1 KO) by unanimous decision at super featherweight. The judges scored the fight 79-72, 77-74, and 77-74.
Alexander Gueche defeats Joshua Montoya by decision
Alexander Gueche (12-0, 7 KOs) defeats Joshua Montoya (7-5-2) by unanimous decision at super bantamweight. The judges scored the fight 77-75, 78-74, and 78-74.
Nazarena Romero defeats Maria Salinas by decision
Nazarena Romero (15-1-2, 8 KOs) defeats Maria Salinas (27-15-6, 7 KOs) by unanimous decision at super bantamweight. All three judges scored the fight 80-72.
Elise Soto defeats Thalia Joseline Limon by decision
Kicking off the action, Elise Soto (11-0, 9 KOs) defeats Thalia Joseline Limon (4-2, 3 KOs) by unanimous decision at featherweight. All three judges scored the fight 39-37.
Main Card Preview
As the fight action is about to get underway, watch the preview of the MVPW-03 main card featuring four championship bouts.
MVP Uncut 2
Watch the second episode of MVP Uncut leading up to tonight’s card.
MVP Uncut 1
Watch the first episode of MVP Uncut leading to the rematch between Stephanie Han and Holly Holm.
Han vs Holm 1 – Fight Highlights
Watch the fight highlights featuring Stephanie Han and Holly Holm as they clash in January.
Press Conference Highlights
In case you missed it, watch the press conference highlights below.
Canceled Bouts
In addition to the Tellez vs Basualdo matchup mentioned above, the three scheduled bouts below were also not featured on the finalized fight card released by the promotion following the weigh-ins:
Jocelyn Camarillo (6-0, 1 KO) vs. Yazmin Martinez (3-3-2, 1 KO), light flyweight
Alexis Chaparro (7-0, 6 KOs) vs. Edward Ulloa (15-7, 12 KOs), middleweight
Albina Moldazhanova (3-0, 3 KOs) vs. Marisa Joana Portillo (21-22-3, 4 KOs), super lightweight
Watch the Han-Holm fight. Holm got robbed. She won the fight. Unfortunately it was in Hans home town. Holm threw and landed more punches including power shot. It was a ridiculous homer decision. Boxing needs panels to review stupid decisions like this. Han did mostly 10 rounds of pawing jabs. Horrible decision!