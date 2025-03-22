Fundora vs Booker results, start time, live stream, main event, undercard

Sebastian Fundora faces Chordale Booker live on Prime Video from Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas on March 22. The pair square off in the scheduled 12-round main event, with the unified super welterweight titles on the line.

Coachella, CA-based Fundora (21-1-1, 13 KOs) makes the first defense of his WBC and WBO belts. The native of West Palm Beach, FL steps through the ropes for the first time in a year since dethroning Tim Tszyu by split decision. Riding a six-fight winning streak, Booker (23-1, 11 KOs) of Stamford, CT fights for his first major title following two successful outings in 2024.

The co-feature is a 12-round super welterweight bout between Jesus Ramos Jr. (22-1, 18 KOs) of Casa Grande, AZ and Guido Emmanuel Schramm (16-3-2, 9 KOs) of Argentina. The telecast opener is a 10-round middleweight clash between Elijah Garcia (16-1, 13 KOs) of Glendale, AZ and Terrell Gausha (24-4-1, 12 KOs) of Cleveland, OH.

Among the matchups featured on the Fundora vs Booker non-televised undercard, Las Vegas native Freudis Rojas (14-0, 11 KOs) takes on Maurice Lee (15-1-2, 6 KOs) of Covina, CA in an eight-rounder at welterweight. Plus, Alberto Mora Garcia (12-0, 9 KOs) of Mexico and Viktor Slavinskyi (15-3-1, 7 KOs) of Ukraine meet in an eight-rounder at super featherweight.

Sebastian Fundora vs Chordale Booker results

