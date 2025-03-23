Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Sebastian Fundora vs Chordale Booker full fight video highlights

Sebastian Fundora TKO's Chordale Booker in the fourth round to retain his unified super welterweight titles

BoxingNewsResultsVideos
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Sebastian Fundora and Chordale Booker during their boxing bout
Sebastian Fundora and Chordale Booker during their bout at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, NV, on March 22, 2025 | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

Sebastian Fundora dominated Chordale Booker to retain his unified 154-pound title on March 22 at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas. The Coachella, CA-based southpaw hurt the challenger from Stamford, CT, with uppercuts and a big left hand to secure the victory by TKO.

After touching the canvas, Booker was able to get back up but was met with more punches, which forced referee Thomas Taylor to step in and save him from further punishment. The official time of stoppage was 2:51 into the fourth round.

27-year-old Sebastian Fundora made the first successful defense of his unified WBC and WBO belts and improved to 22-1-1 with 14 KOs. The 6′ 5½” champion from West Palm Beach, FL, stepped through the ropes for the first time since dethroning Tim Tszyu by split decision in a bloody battle last March.

33-year-old southpaw Chordale Booker didn’t succeed in his first attempt to become champion and dropped to 23-2 with 11 KOs. The defeat snapped his six-fight winning streak.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2025 FIGHTMAG®, ISSN 2652-5097.