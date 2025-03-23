Sebastian Fundora vs Chordale Booker full fight video highlights

Sebastian Fundora dominated Chordale Booker to retain his unified 154-pound title on March 22 at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas. The Coachella, CA-based southpaw hurt the challenger from Stamford, CT, with uppercuts and a big left hand to secure the victory by TKO.

After touching the canvas, Booker was able to get back up but was met with more punches, which forced referee Thomas Taylor to step in and save him from further punishment. The official time of stoppage was 2:51 into the fourth round.

27-year-old Sebastian Fundora made the first successful defense of his unified WBC and WBO belts and improved to 22-1-1 with 14 KOs. The 6′ 5½” champion from West Palm Beach, FL, stepped through the ropes for the first time since dethroning Tim Tszyu by split decision in a bloody battle last March.

33-year-old southpaw Chordale Booker didn’t succeed in his first attempt to become champion and dropped to 23-2 with 11 KOs. The defeat snapped his six-fight winning streak.