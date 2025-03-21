Subscribe
Photos: Sebastian Fundora vs Chordale Booker on weight for unified 154 lbs title

Sebastian Fundora defends his unified WBC and WBO 154 lbs belts against Chordale Booker this Saturday in Las Vegas

By Parviz Iskenderov
Sebastian Fundora at the weigh-in ahead of his boxing bout against Chordale Booker
Sebastian Fundora at the weigh-in on March 21, 2025 ahead of his boxing bout against Chordale Booker at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, NV

Sebastian Fundora and Chordale Booker made weight for their showdown on March 22 at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas. Both fighters successfully hit the required 154 lbs limit.

Coachella, CA-based Fundora (21-1-1, 13 KOs) of West Palm Beach, FL, who is eyeing the undisputed title, weighed in at 152.8 lbs for the first defense of his WBC and WBO belts. Once-beaten contender Booker (23-1, 11 KOs) of Stamford, CT, came in at 152.6 lbs.

The co-feature pits Jesus Ramos Jr. (22-1, 18 KOs) of Casa Grande, AZ against Guido Emmanuel Schramm (16-3-2, 9 KOs) of Argentina. The fighters tipped the scales at 155.8 lbs and 154.6 lbs, respectively.

Elijah Garcia (16-1, 13 KOs) of Glendale, AZ and Terrell Gausha (24-4-1, 12 KOs) of Cleveland, OH square off in the telecast opener. Garcia came in at 159.6 lbs, while Gausha showed 160.2 lbs.

Check out the current Fundora vs Booker lineup and weights below.

Gabriela Fundora and Sebastian Fundora
Gabriela Fundora and Sebastian Fundora | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions
Chordale Booker
Chordale Booker | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions
Sebastian Fundora and Chordale Booker come face-to-face
Sebastian Fundora and Chordale Booker come face-to-face | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions
Sebastian Fundora and Chordale Booker
Sebastian Fundora and Chordale Booker | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions
Kinsey Wolanski and Chordale Booker
Kinsey Wolanski and Chordale Booker | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions
Sebastian Fundora and Kinsey Wolanski
Sebastian Fundora and Kinsey Wolanski | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions
Jesus Ramos
Jesus Ramos | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions
Guido Emmanuel Schramm
Guido Emmanuel Schramm | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions
Jesus Ramos and Guido Emmanuel Schramm come face-to-face
Jesus Ramos and Guido Emmanuel Schramm come face-to-face | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions
Jesus Ramos and Guido Emmanuel Schramm
Jesus Ramos and Guido Emmanuel Schramm | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions
Elijah Garcia
Elijah Garcia | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions
Terrell Gausha
Terrell Gausha | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions
Elijah Garcia and Terrell Gausha come face-to-face
Elijah Garcia and Terrell Gausha come face-to-face | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions
Elijah Garcia and Terrell Gausha
Elijah Garcia and Terrell Gausha | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

The Fundora vs Booker weights are as follows:

Main card

  • Sebastian Fundora (152.8) vs. Chordale Booker (152.6)
  • Jesus Ramos (155.8) vs. Guido Emmanuel Schramm (154.6)
  • Elijah Garcia (159.6) vs. Terrell Gausha (160.2)

Prelims

  • Freudis Rojas (150) vs. Maurice Lee (150.4)
  • Alberto Mora Garcia (127.4) vs. Viktor Slavinskyi (127.6)
  • Robert Guerrero (133) vs. Sean Armas (132.6)
  • Brayan Gonzalez (121.8) vs. Justin Marquez (121.2)
  • Alexis De la Cerda Landin (123.2) vs. Sharone Carter (123.6)
  • Joseph Brown (154) vs. Ezequiel Duran (155.4)
  • Jursly Vargas (135.4) vs. Uhlices Avelino-Reyes (133.2)
Parviz Iskenderov
