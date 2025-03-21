Photos: Sebastian Fundora vs Chordale Booker on weight for unified 154 lbs title

Sebastian Fundora and Chordale Booker made weight for their showdown on March 22 at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas. Both fighters successfully hit the required 154 lbs limit.
Coachella, CA-based Fundora (21-1-1, 13 KOs) of West Palm Beach, FL, who is eyeing the undisputed title, weighed in at 152.8 lbs for the first defense of his WBC and WBO belts. Once-beaten contender Booker (23-1, 11 KOs) of Stamford, CT, came in at 152.6 lbs.
The co-feature pits Jesus Ramos Jr. (22-1, 18 KOs) of Casa Grande, AZ against Guido Emmanuel Schramm (16-3-2, 9 KOs) of Argentina. The fighters tipped the scales at 155.8 lbs and 154.6 lbs, respectively.
Elijah Garcia (16-1, 13 KOs) of Glendale, AZ and Terrell Gausha (24-4-1, 12 KOs) of Cleveland, OH square off in the telecast opener. Garcia came in at 159.6 lbs, while Gausha showed 160.2 lbs.
Check out the current Fundora vs Booker lineup and weights below.
The Fundora vs Booker weights are as follows:
Main card
- Sebastian Fundora (152.8) vs. Chordale Booker (152.6)
- Jesus Ramos (155.8) vs. Guido Emmanuel Schramm (154.6)
- Elijah Garcia (159.6) vs. Terrell Gausha (160.2)
Prelims
- Freudis Rojas (150) vs. Maurice Lee (150.4)
- Alberto Mora Garcia (127.4) vs. Viktor Slavinskyi (127.6)
- Robert Guerrero (133) vs. Sean Armas (132.6)
- Brayan Gonzalez (121.8) vs. Justin Marquez (121.2)
- Alexis De la Cerda Landin (123.2) vs. Sharone Carter (123.6)
- Joseph Brown (154) vs. Ezequiel Duran (155.4)
- Jursly Vargas (135.4) vs. Uhlices Avelino-Reyes (133.2)