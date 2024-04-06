Hitchins vs Lemos results, live stream, full fight card

Richardson Hitchins and Gustavo Daniel Lemos battle it out in the main event live stream from BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on Saturday, April 6. The contest pits the undefeated Brooklyn contender against unbeaten opponent of Argentina.

Hitchins (17-0, 7 KOs) and Lemos (29-0, 19 KOs) squares off in the IBF super lightweight title eliminator. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

The co-main event features LA’s unbeaten Diego Pacheco (20-0, 17 KOs) up against undefeated Shawn McCalman (15-0, 7 KOs) of Denver. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds with Pacheco’s WBC USA and WBO International super middleweight titles on the line.

Among Hitchins vs Lemos undercard bouts, Galal Yafai (6-0, 4 KOs) of the UK goes up against Agustin Mauro Gauto (21-1, 15 KOs) of Argentina. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at flyweight.

Also on the card a 10-round bout between Skye Nicolson (9-0, 1 KOs) of Australia and Faroese-born Danish former world champion Sarah Mahfouds (14-1, 3 KOs). The pair goes head to head for the vacant WBC featherweight title.

Plus, Marc Castro (11-0, 8 KOs) of Fresno, California takes on Mexican Abraham Montoya (22-5-1, 14 KOs). The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at super featherweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Richardson Hitchins vs Gustavo Daniel Lemos live stream

United States

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Saturday, April 6

Time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT

Prelims: 6:40 pm ET / 3:40 pm PT

United Kingdom

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Saturday, April 6 – Sunday, April 7

Time: 1 am BST /

Prelims: 11:40 pm BST

Australia

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Sunday, April 7

Time: 10 am AEST

Prelims: 8:40 am AEST

Fight card

Get the full fight card and results below.

Main card

Richardson Hitchins vs. Gustavo Daniel Lemos, 12 rounds, super lightweight – IBF title eliminator

Diego Pacheco vs. Shawn McCalman, 12 rounds, super middleweight – Pacheco’s WBC USA and WBO International titles

Galal Yafai vs. Agustin Mauro Gauto, 10 rounds, flyweight – Yafai’s WBC International title

Skye Nicolson vs. Sarah Mahfoud, 10 rounds, featherweight – vacant WBC title

Marc Castro vs. Abraham Montoya, 10 rounds, super featherweight

Prelims

Steven Navarro vs. Jose Lopez, 6 rounds, super flyweight

Harley Mederos vs. Pedro Vicente Scharbaai, 6 rounds, lightweight

Richardson Hitchins vs Gustavo Daniel Lemos results

Stay tuned for Richardson Hitchins vs Gustavo Daniel Lemos live results.