Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Hitchins vs Lemos results, live stream, full fight card

Richardson Hitchins vs Gustavo Daniel Lemos live from BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas

BoxingNewsResultsTop Stories
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Follow us
This post may contain affiliate links. We earn a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.
Table of contents

Richardson Hitchins and Gustavo Daniel Lemos battle it out in the main event live stream from BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on Saturday, April 6. The contest pits the undefeated Brooklyn contender against unbeaten opponent of Argentina.

Hitchins (17-0, 7 KOs) and Lemos (29-0, 19 KOs) squares off in the IBF super lightweight title eliminator. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

The co-main event features LA’s unbeaten Diego Pacheco (20-0, 17 KOs) up against undefeated Shawn McCalman (15-0, 7 KOs) of Denver. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds with Pacheco’s WBC USA and WBO International super middleweight titles on the line.

Among Hitchins vs Lemos undercard bouts, Galal Yafai (6-0, 4 KOs) of the UK goes up against Agustin Mauro Gauto (21-1, 15 KOs) of Argentina. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at flyweight.

Also on the card a 10-round bout between Skye Nicolson (9-0, 1 KOs) of Australia and Faroese-born Danish former world champion Sarah Mahfouds (14-1, 3 KOs). The pair goes head to head for the vacant WBC featherweight title.

Plus, Marc Castro (11-0, 8 KOs) of Fresno, California takes on Mexican Abraham Montoya (22-5-1, 14 KOs). The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at super featherweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Richardson Hitchins vs Gustavo Daniel Lemos live stream

United States

Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Saturday, April 6
Time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT
Prelims: 6:40 pm ET / 3:40 pm PT

United Kingdom

Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Saturday, April 6 – Sunday, April 7
Time: 1 am BST /
Prelims: 11:40 pm BST

Australia

Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Sunday, April 7
Time: 10 am AEST
Prelims: 8:40 am AEST

Watch on DAZN

Fight card

Get the full fight card and results below.

Main card

  • Richardson Hitchins vs. Gustavo Daniel Lemos, 12 rounds, super lightweight – IBF title eliminator
  • Diego Pacheco vs. Shawn McCalman, 12 rounds, super middleweight – Pacheco’s WBC USA and WBO International titles
  • Galal Yafai vs. Agustin Mauro Gauto, 10 rounds, flyweight – Yafai’s WBC International title
  • Skye Nicolson vs. Sarah Mahfoud, 10 rounds, featherweight – vacant WBC title
  • Marc Castro vs. Abraham Montoya, 10 rounds, super featherweight

Prelims

  • Steven Navarro vs. Jose Lopez, 6 rounds, super flyweight
  • Harley Mederos vs. Pedro Vicente Scharbaai, 6 rounds, lightweight

Richardson Hitchins vs Gustavo Daniel Lemos results

Stay tuned for Richardson Hitchins vs Gustavo Daniel Lemos live results.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.