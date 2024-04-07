Diego Pacheco takes decision against Shawn McCalman

Diego Pacheco remained undefeated when he faced Shawn McCalman live from BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on Saturday, April 6. The pair battled it out in the co-feature on the card topped by Richardson Hitchins vs Gustavo Daniel Lemos.

The scheduled for 10 rounds super middleweight bout went the full distance. The Los Angeles native defeated his opponent of Denver, Colorado by decision. The scores were 98-92, 97-93 and 96-94, all in favor of Pacheco.

With the victory, Diego Pacheco improved his unbeaten record to 21-0, 17 KOs. The Renton, Washington-based 23-year-old retained his WBC USA and WBO International belts.

Shawn McCalman dropped to 15-1, 7 KOs. The Aurora, Colorado-based 30-year-old suffered his first career defeat.

