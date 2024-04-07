Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Diego Pacheco takes decision against Shawn McCalman

Diego Pacheco defeats Shawn McCalman in co-feature to Hitchins vs Lemos live from Las Vegas

BoxingNewsResults
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Diego Pacheco defeats Shawn McCalman by decision in Las Vegas
Diego Pacheco and Shawn McCalman in their bout at BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on April 6, 2024 | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom
Follow us

Diego Pacheco remained undefeated when he faced Shawn McCalman live from BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on Saturday, April 6. The pair battled it out in the co-feature on the card topped by Richardson Hitchins vs Gustavo Daniel Lemos.

The scheduled for 10 rounds super middleweight bout went the full distance. The Los Angeles native defeated his opponent of Denver, Colorado by decision. The scores were 98-92, 97-93 and 96-94, all in favor of Pacheco.

With the victory, Diego Pacheco improved his unbeaten record to 21-0, 17 KOs. The Renton, Washington-based 23-year-old retained his WBC USA and WBO International belts.

Shawn McCalman dropped to 15-1, 7 KOs. The Aurora, Colorado-based 30-year-old suffered his first career defeat.

Get Hitchins vs Lemos full fight card results.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.