Galal Yafai gets cut, stops Agustin Mauro Gauto in eighth round

Galal Yafai vs Agustin Mauro Gauto on Hitchins vs Lemos card live from BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas

By Parviz Iskenderov
Galal Yafai | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom
Galal Yafai successfully defended his WBC International belt against Agustin Mauro Gauto live from BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on Saturday, April 6. The flyweight bout was featured on the card headlined by Richardson Hitchins vs Gustavo Daniel Lemos.

The scheduled for 10 rounds contest ended prior to the final bell. The British southpaw took a dominant win against his opponent of Argentina via TKO. Referee Raul Caiz Jr stepped in and called it a day at 2 minutes and 40 seconds into the eighth round to save the latter from further punishment. In the sixth round, Yafai got cut above his left eye due to an accidental clash of heads.

With the victory, Galal Yafai improved to 7-0, 5 KOs. The 31-year-old native of Birmingham, West Midlands made his first ring appearance for the year and remained unbeaten.

26-year-old Agustin Mauro Gauto dropped to 21-2, 15 KOs. The Lanus, Buenos Aires native, who fought for the first time in the U.S., got his four-fight winning streak snapped.

Get Hitchins vs Lemos full fight card results.

