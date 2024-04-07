Richardson Hitchins takes controversial decision against Gustavo Daniel Lemos

Richardson Hitchins walked away with the win on Saturday, April 6 when he faced Gustavo Daniel Lemos. The Brooklyn native was awarded a decision against his Argentinian opponent in the main event live from BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas.

The pair squared off in the final eliminator for the IBF super lightweight title. After 12 rounds, one judge scored the fight 117-111 and two other judges had 115-113, all in favor of the representative of the country-host.

The 117-111 score was dubbed as “terrible” and “disrespectful” by one of the commentators, while 115-113 “could go either way”.

With the official victory by unanimous decision, Richardson Hitchins improved to 18-0, 7 KOs. Manhattan-based 26-year-old made his first ring appearance for the year and remained undefeated.

28-year-old Gustavo Daniel Lemos, who entered the squared circle undefeated, dropped to 29-1, 19 KOs and recorded his first career defeat. Although the native of Tres Arroyos, Buenos Aires put on a spectacular performance he didn’t succeed his U.S. and international debut.

